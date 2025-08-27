Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $455 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on August 27 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$455 million yesterday (August 26, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$323 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$12.794 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$85.5215 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.829 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$29.895 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.4%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.329 billion.