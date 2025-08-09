Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $461 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow

2025/08/09
PANews reported on August 9 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$461 million yesterday (August 8, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$255 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$9.848 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$132 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.375 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$23.384 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 4.77%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$9.816 billion.

