Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $640 million yesterday, marking the eighth consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on August 15 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$640 million yesterday (August 14, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$520 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$11.827 billion.

The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$60.7299 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.395 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$29.225 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.34%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$12.727 billion.