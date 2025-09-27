Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $248 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net outflow

PANews reported on September 27 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$248 million yesterday (September 26, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE, with a single-day net inflow of US$17.91 million. Currently, ETHE's total historical net outflow has reached US$4.57 billion; followed by 21Shares Ethereum ETF TETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$8.05 million. Currently, ETHE's total historical net outflow has reached US$22.57 million.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net outflow of US$200 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$13.16 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$26.01 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.37%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.12 billion.