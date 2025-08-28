Ethereum spot ETF saw a total net inflow of $309 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on August 28 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$309 million yesterday (August 27, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$263 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$13.057 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$20.5239 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.85 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.172 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.44%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.639 billion.

