Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $35.1243 million yesterday, with only the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF seeing a net outflow of ETH.

PANews reported on August 7 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$35.1243 million yesterday (August 6, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$33.3863 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$9.489 billion.

The second is Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE, with a single-day net inflow of US$10.0442 million. The current historical total net outflow of ETHE has reached US$4.353 billion.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$8.6736 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.10 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$20.608 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 4.7%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$9.132 billion.