Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $788 million last week, a record high

Par : PANews
2025/09/08 12:01
LayerNet
NET$0.00009491--%

PANews reported on September 8 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$788 million last week (September 2 to September 5, Eastern Time), with no net inflow.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest net outflow last week was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a weekly net outflow of US$312 million. ETHA's current historical total net inflow is US$12.81 billion; followed by Fidelity ETF FETH, with a weekly net outflow of US$288 million. FETH's current historical total net inflow is US$2.48 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$27.64 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.28%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$12.73 billion.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.003282-2.46%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0883-1.45%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13586-10.11%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Partager
Tether Didn't Sell Bitcoin, CEO Paolo Ardoino Says: Will Keep Investing Profits In Safe Assets As 'World Continues To Get Darker'

Tether Didn't Sell Bitcoin, CEO Paolo Ardoino Says: Will Keep Investing Profits In Safe Assets As 'World Continues To Get Darker'

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether (CRYPTO: USDT), refuted claims Sunday that the stablecoin issuing company is selling Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), while asserting its commitment to investing in “safe” assets.read more
Threshold
T$0.01606+0.18%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,158.24+0.51%
GET
GET$0.008632-0.17%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/08 11:07
Partager
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Successfully carried out the 14th round of strikes against Israel

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Successfully carried out the 14th round of strikes against Israel

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a report by the Islamic Republic News Agency of Iran on the 19th, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a statement on
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0883-1.45%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 14:59
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Tether Didn't Sell Bitcoin, CEO Paolo Ardoino Says: Will Keep Investing Profits In Safe Assets As 'World Continues To Get Darker'

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Successfully carried out the 14th round of strikes against Israel

Astar TGE: Unveiling the Monumental ASTER Token Generation Event on September 17th

Pacific Nation Nauru Passes Law to Create Cryptocurrency Regulator