Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $165 million yesterday, while none of the nine ETFs saw a net inflow.

Par : PANews
2025/08/30 11:59
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005254+0.47%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000065-8.45%
Ethereum
ETH$4,394.54+0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010783--%

PANews reported on August 30 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net outflow of US$165 million yesterday (August 29, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$61.3038 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.396 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$51.0228 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.765 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$28.575 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.48%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.513 billion.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
FLOW
FLOW$0.3978-3.14%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001786-2.51%
Partager
PANews2025/05/11 10:30
Partager
After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0.01311-0.98%
MAY
MAY$0.04419-1.97%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0687--%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Partager
Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

The post Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Dogecoin, the internet’s most famous memecoin, is preparing to leap into the world of public markets. According to sources, a Dogecoin digital asset treasury (DAT) is being pitched to investors, with a fundraising goal of at least $200 million. What makes this initiative stand out is the involvement of Alex Spiro, Elon Musk’s long-time lawyer, …
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.0043--%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003358+21.62%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001024+2.40%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/08/30 13:44
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

Elon Musk’s Lawyer Fuels $200M Dogecoin Treasury Plan

Blum has announced airdrop distribution and badge rewards

XRP Knocked Out of Top 3 by USDT Following Sharp Drop