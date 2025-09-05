Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $167 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net outflows.

Par : PANews
2025/09/05 11:53
LayerNet
NET$0.0000959+0.52%

PANews reported on September 5 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$167 million yesterday (September 4, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$149 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$13.122 billion.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$217 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.515 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$27.78 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.34%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.172 billion.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
Union
U$0.01114+10.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09787-2.61%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002055+1.53%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Partager
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
Union
U$0.01114+10.40%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014207+4.19%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1047-30.47%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:38
Partager
WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

The WLFI token from World Liberty Financial faced severe turbulence this week, falling by more than 50% to $0.16 after developers blacklisted billionaire Justin Sun’s wallet, freezing billions of tokens tied to him. The decision, confirmed through blockchain records, has intensified debates about centralization, governance, and the role of major investors in token launches. Why […]
SUN
SUN$0.021147-3.26%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1819-0.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09787-2.61%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 12:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

Hyperliquid's two whales shorting BTC have accumulated a floating profit of more than $15.34 million

Crucial WLFI Token Distribution Unveiled: Top Holder’s Massive Transfers