Ethereum stablecoin supply hits record $165B as tokenized assets surge

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 22:07
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004867+3.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09927-1.24%
Triathon
GROW$0.0225-29.24%
FORM
FORM$3.7963-3.59%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01299+2.28%

Ethereum’s stablecoin supply hit a record $165 billion after growing by $5 billion in one week, proving strong demand for dollar-backed tokens and strengthening the network’s lead in tokenized assets.

Token Terminal said Ethereum added about $1 billion in stablecoins daily last week, the fastest growth pace this year. Data from RWA.xyz showed a slightly lower total of $158.5 billion, but both reports confirmed a new all-time high that gives Ethereum a 57% share of the stablecoin market.

Stablecoin supply sets new record

Ethereum’s stablecoin supply has more than doubled since January 2024 and is now worth about 57% of the market. Tron comes second with 27% and Solana third with less than 4%.

Stablecoin supply on Ethereum surges. Source: Token Terminal

These numbers show just how strong ETH is as developers and issuers choose it over others due to a large pool of users and capital. Institutions also prefer ETH because its infrastructure is more resilient and has a solid track record that’s more established than the others.

Stablecoins are now one of the most popular tools in the digital economy, and the fact that ETH added $5 billion in just one week shows how much its adoption is expanding. It also proves that more people trust the network for their trading activities. 

Tokenized assets grow fast on Ethereum

Stablecoins are only one part of the story in ETH’s influence on tokenized assets. The blockchain also issues gold, government bonds, and other forms of traditional finance. Data from Token Terminal shows that the amount of tokenized gold on Ethereum has risen to $2.4 billion this year, more than double last year’s.

Gold that was once kept in vaults and only traded through brokers can now exist in digital form on Ethereum and be exchanged instantly. The platform’s share of the tokenized commodity market rises to a near-total 97% when the data includes the most widely used layer-2, Polygon. 

Ethereum’s dominance also spills over to tokenized government debt. The United States Treasurys are currently the biggest and fastest-growing category on the platform. RWA.xyz reports show that ETH holds over 70% of all tokenized Treasury products. 

The fact that such a massive share of these products has moved onto ETH suggests that big financial institutions now view blockchain as a legitimate platform for debt markets. The third-largest asset manager in the world, Fidelity, even launched a tokenized U.S. Treasury fund on Ethereum called the Fidelity Digital Interest Token. Within a short period, it has already attracted over $200 million in assets, showing just how appealing these products are to investors.

Since April, Ether’s price has risen by more than 200%, reaching record highs of about $5,000 in August. Big corporations and treasury management firms have also purchased and stored about 4% of the entire supply of Ether in just five months. 

Ethereum is becoming the bridge that connects traditional financial systems and blockchain technology, and its role will grow bigger as more capital and institutions are involved. 

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/ethereum-stablecoin-supply-hits-record-165b/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

PANews reported on September 8th that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that the Polkadot and Kusama networks are transitioning from the current Relay Chain networks to the Asset Hub network. Coinbase will support this migration, and users of KSM and DOT tokens from the Relay Chain networks will be automatically migrated to the Asset Hub network. Kusama is expected to upgrade on October 7, 2025, and Polkadot on November 4, 2025. Prior to the migration: Kusama's send and receive functions will be temporarily disabled from October 6th to 8th; Polkadot's send and receive functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th; and Polkadot's staking and unstaking functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th.
Kusama
KSM$15.43-0.45%
Suilend
SEND$0.5686+0.72%
Polkadot
DOT$4.066+2.31%
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 22:35
Partager
HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin has rapidly gained traction as a standout altcoin, making waves in the cryptocurrency arena. This surge can largely be attributed to the profound impact of social media, which has significantly bolstered its upward trajectory.Continue Reading:HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz
Waves
WAVES$1.1278+1.29%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.35+7.99%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006298-2.05%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/08 21:28
Partager
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.35+7.99%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000483+2.37%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.140048+7.83%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

With XRP’s Price Forecast Rising to $4, Investors Are Flocking to Profitable Mining, Earning $6,700 Daily.

Benchmark: Bakkt receives a "buy" rating with a target price of $13 as it restarts its business with a new strategy