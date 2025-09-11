Ethereum Supply Shock? BitMine Absorbs 319,000 ETH In A Week

Par : NewsBTC
2025/09/11 09:00
Moonveil
MORE$0.10094-0.46%
Movement
MOVE$0.1293+1.41%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001511-0.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017355+8.46%
Sign
SIGN$0.08025+6.16%
Ethereum
ETH$4,394.72+1.88%

BitMine Immersion has reportedly accumulated a staggering 319,000 ETH in just a single week. The massive purchase, worth over a billion dollars, underscores growing conviction in Ethereum’s long-term value among institutions and big players, tightening market liquidity.

Could This Trigger An Ethereum Supply Crunch?

In a move that highlights the growing institutional confidence in Ethereum, Paul Barron has mentioned on X that BitMine Immersion has just absorbed 319,000 ETH in a single week, which is equivalent to 0.26% of Ethereum’s total supply removed from circulation.

Barron extrapolates this acquisition velocity, calculating that at the same rate, BitMine could demand an additional 4.1 million ETH in the 13 weeks remaining in 2025. This demand would be hitting a market where the current liquid supply on exchanges is only around 11 million ETH. 

He concludes that if just three to four more institutions adopt the Bitmine playbook, the combined demand would cause the market to face a supply crisis that is more severe than in 2021. However, a removal of 319,000 ETH and a staking lockup from the liquid market suggests that deflationary pressure is accelerating. 

According to Barron, smart money is positioning now. He predicts that while retail investors will only begin to chase ETH at levels above $8,000, Ethereum could reach $15,000 by December, which is “mathematical inevitability” if this institutional FOMO continues to spread.

ETH Supply Locked In Staking Reaches Record Levels

While a prominent figure is accumulating ETH every week, Ethereum is on the verge of a supply shock, despite appearing bearish on-chain two weeks ago. However, at the end of August, Bull Theory revealed that the on-chain data showed a spike in the validator exit queue to nearly 1 million ETH, the highest in months.

The development may signal fear and potential selling pressure, but the narrative has now flipped. Presently, the validator entry queue has climbed back to 787,085 ETH in a 14-day wait to stake, indicating a strong return of confidence and growing demand to stake. Meanwhile, the validator exit queue has dropped sharply to 616,898 ETH in a 10-day wait, a clear sign that its previous peak is fading fast to nearly 1 million ETH. This shift shows that fewer validators are leaving the network, and the pressure from unstaking is diminishing fast.

Ethereum has over 1.05 million active validators, with 35.6 million ETH staked, which is equivalent to 29.4% of the total supply, and a steady APR of 2.89%. According to Bull Theory, this is exactly how a supply squeeze unfolds: it starts slowly at first, then all at once, as liquidity tightens and more ETH is locked away.

Ethereum
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32929-0.03%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04764-6.98%
Large Language Model
LLM$0.0011536-5.15%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1425-9.75%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001421+0.21%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002559-2.62%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Partager
On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The ETH/BTC exchange rate has broken out of its three-year downward trend, heralding the arrival of the altcoin season.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,106.32+2.27%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005881+0.35%
Ethereum
ETH$4,385.24+1.45%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

BlockDAG Tops the Presale Crypto List Against BlockchainFX, Maxi Doge, and Neo Pepe

Avalanche clears key hurdle after 8 rejections: Can AVAX reach $32?