Ethereum Surges as $201 Million ETH Buy Pushes Price Toward $4500

2025/09/12 06:00
Ethereum
ethereum
  • Ethereum shows strong momentum with rising market activity and investor interest.
  • Analysts warn $4,500 is a critical level; a rejection could see ETH drop toward $4,000–$4,100.
  • BitMine purchases 46,255 ETH ($201M), boosting investor confidence and market activity.

Ethereum is back in focus after investors have made huge purchases. The crypto is approaching critical prices, and analysts are watching very closely to see if it can go even higher. Interest among participants is rising, keeping everyone watching to see what its next giant stride could be.

At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading at $4,423 with a 24-hour trading volume of $46.32 billion and a market cap of $533.75 billion. In the past 24 hours, ETH has gained 2.33%, showing renewed strength in the market.

Source: CoinMarketCap

BitMine Purchases 46255 ETH Sparks Surge

A well-known crypto analyst, Ash Crypto, highlighted a significant boost following the acquisition of 46,255 ETH, valued at $201 million, by Tom Lee’s BitMine. Deals of such magnitude reflect sustained interest among big investors and inject confidence into the market.

Ethereum Struggles Ahead of Potential Surge

Another analyst, Ted, noted that Ethereum is approaching a significant resistance point. If ETH breaks above $4,500 today, it could bring a new all-time high. However, if it gets rejected at this level, a short-term reversal to the $4,000–$4,100 zone is likely.

Source: X

With strong buying interest and key levels on the radar, ETH continues to be one of the most closely watched coins, as investors and analysts await to see whether it can sustain its upward movement.

Also Read | Ethereum Faces Range-Bound Trading: Break Above $4,500 or Below $4,200?

Ethereum Market Sees Strong Momentum

Ethereum market action is gaining momentum as volume increased by 52.68% to $96.50 billion, and the open interest also increased by 1.33% to $60.95 billion. This higher participation indicates that investors are becoming more active, and additional funds are being invested in the market.

Source: Coinglass

The OI Weighted is at 0.0087%, revealing a stable leverage balance across the market. That means investors are approaching positions with caution and not taking excess risk even though overall activity rises. Stable OI Weighted readings indicate growth from sustainable participation, not speculation.

Source: Coinglass

Also Read | Will Ethereum (ETH) outperform August’s Gains in September?

