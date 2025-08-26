Ethereum Targets $5K as the Next Stop, but This Token Presale Hints at More Upside

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/26 21:28
LETSTOP
STOP$0.1594+6.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10099+2.88%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01304-0.60%

Despite the current positive trend and expected uptick,  investors are watching more closely elsewhere. Attention is turning to a token presale that continues to gather momentum with impressive figures and promises more gains in the market compared to what Ethereum has attained.

Nexchain AI has developed a disruptive model designed to merge blockchain with artificial intelligence. The project has positioned itself as a strong contender in scalability, interoperability, and efficiency. With its rapid fundraising progress and live airdrop campaign, the Nexchain ecosystem is steadily expanding.

Ethereum Rally Extends as Market Positions for $5K Test

According to an analysis prepared by Ted, Ethereum’s price trend has consistently grown within an upward channel since the 2018 market cycle. The price chart indicates a strong breakout from consolidation in 2023, when the asset regained upward momentum. Since then, Ethereum has advanced steadily, moving from below $2,000 toward its present level, which recently unlocked a new ATH.

Source: X

The price action now positions Ethereum close to the $5,000 mark, with momentum carrying the asset higher. Historical movements within this channel indicate that Ethereum continues to form higher highs and higher lows. The recent breakout confirms acceleration, placing the asset in line with the next resistance near $5,000.

Longer-term projections within the channel extend toward higher valuations, with visible levels above $10,000. However, the immediate trend remains focused on reaching $5,000 as the next target. Ethereum’s position within the upper zone of the channel underlines the continuation of this growth path toward unlocking higher price levels.

What is Nexchain AI?

Nexchain AI is a project that operates as a Layer 1 blockchain built entirely with artificial intelligence at its foundation. It employs a hybrid Proof-of-Stake mechanism integrated with AI-driven optimization, ensuring adaptive validation and efficient resource allocation.

The platform supports Directed Acyclic Graphs and sharding, which allow parallel processing of transactions, thereby reducing congestion. Security is reinforced through post-quantum cryptography, AI-based anomaly detection, and CertiK audits, which are already in place. Each of these layers confirms Nexchain’s commitment to building a secure and scalable ecosystem while sustaining its ongoing token presale progress.

Stage 26 Presale and Live Airdrop

The token presale has now advanced to Stage 26 with the price set at $0.104 per NEX. The previous stage, priced at $0.1, sold out quickly with $9,275,000 raised. Current figures show $9,413,966 raised out of the $10,125,000 target for this stage. Alongside this fundraising, the Nexchain AI airdrop continues, carrying a prize pool of $5 million in NEX tokens.

Weekly rewards remain open to participants, with larger grand prizes scheduled for the end of the campaign. Engagement throughout the airdrop not only increases community participation but also enhances long-term adoption. This combination of a strong token presale and an active airdrop strengthens the platform’s position in the wider market.

Roadmap and Expanding Use Cases

Nexchain AI is not limited to its fundraising milestones but is moving toward broad real-world applications. Its architecture supports finance, supply chain management, healthcare, IoT, and decentralized AI services. Adaptive smart contracts enable compliance, fraud detection, and efficient automation, while interoperability bridges expand cross-chain communication.

Developer tools further simplify integration, offering AI-powered SDKs and performance dashboards for applications. These continuous updates underline that the token presale marks only the beginning, as more developments will follow to shape Nexchain as a leading AI blockchain.

Conclusion

Ethereum’s movement toward $5,000 remains a move to watch in the market for more gains. In addition to the expected uptick, the ongoing token presale of Nexchain AI presents a parallel growth story.

With robust technology, certified security, and consistent fundraising, Nexchain demonstrates an ecosystem positioned for expansion. The live airdrop, coupled with staged sales, provides community access while ensuring liquidity and sustainability. As Nexchain continues to progress, its foundation places it firmly among projects capable of influencing the next blockchain era.

More Details: 

Website: https://nexchain.ai/

Telegram: t.me/nexchain_ai/3

X: https://x.com/nexchain_ai

Whitepaper: https://nexchain.ai/documents/Whitepaper-Nexchain.pdf

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Ethereum Targets $5K as the Next Stop, but This Token Presale Hints at More Upside appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

PANews reported on August 25th that Zeus Network has officially announced a strategic liquidity partnership with Metalpha (NASDAQ: MATH), enabling Bitcoin deposits through APOLLO, the first decentralized application (dApp) on Zeus Network. Metalpha, an institutional asset management firm focused on digital assets, has begun accepting Bitcoin deposits through the Zeus Network on Solana. As part of this partnership, Metalpha will leverage Zeus Network's permissionless infrastructure as a liquidity provider, supporting network security through decentralized verification. The Metalpha team chose Solana to deploy Bitcoin liquidity because of its high-performance DeFi environment and highly active community. By providing Bitcoin to Zeus Network, Metalpha injects liquidity into Solana and strengthens the security of cross-chain Bitcoin transactions, seeking new avenues for sustainable on-chain yield generation. As Solana becomes a major hub for institutional-grade digital asset innovation, Zeus Network is expanding its ecosystem to ensure that Bitcoin liquidity remains fundamental to DeFi growth. Leveraging Metalpha's expertise in structured financial products and risk management, this partnership is expected to enhance the financial capabilities of the Solana network and Bitcoin as an asset, adding fuel to the already booming DeFi market. Justin Wang, co-founder and CEO of Zeus Network, said: “With Metalpha joining Zeus Network as a liquidity provider, we can leverage their experience in digital asset management to continue developing more accessible and scalable Bitcoin liquidity solutions for institutional Bitcoin holders.”
Moonveil
MORE$0.10132+1.93%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23233+3.95%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001633-1.92%
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 21:00
Partager
A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions at the lowest point before the rebound
Bitcoin
BTC$109,859.87-2.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0657+19.02%
Ethereum
ETH$4,525.68-2.06%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 08:14
Partager
Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

PANews reported on August 26th that deBridge, a multi-chain interoperability protocol, has integrated Tron, allowing users to swap assets in real time between Tron, Ethereum, Solana, and over twenty other blockchains. This deployment will connect Tron's high-throughput network to deBridge's routing system, enabling low-slippage, MEV-protected transfers. deBridge stated that this integration provides "full-stack interoperability," enabling Tron to integrate with leading ecosystems and supporting complex cross-chain interactions for users to complete within a single transaction.
RealLink
REAL$0.05681-5.28%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23233+3.95%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08413-5.42%
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 21:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

Canary has submitted the S-1 application for the Canary TRUMP Coin ETF to the US SEC.

From former allies to tit-for-tat, data reveals the essence of the "civil war" between Pump.fun and Raydium