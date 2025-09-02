Ethereum to retire Holešky testnet in two weeks

2025/09/02 02:07
Ethereum will retire its largest public testnet, Holešky, in two weeks, with validators and infrastructure teams preparing to migrate to Hoodi. The closure streamlines testing into specialized lanes, reflecting the protocol’s more mature and segmented operational needs.

  • Ethereum will retire its Holešky testnet in two weeks following the Fusaka upgrade.
  • Validators and infrastructure teams are migrating testing operations to Hoodi.
  • Holešky will no longer receive maintenance or support from core development teams.

On September 1, the Ethereum Foundation’s Protocol Support team announced the formal two-week countdown to sunset the Holešky testnet, marking the end of one of the protocol’s largest public testing environments.

The team said the process will begin once the Fusaka upgrade finalizes on the network, forcing client teams to power down the vast majority of validator nodes. After this period, Holešky will enter a completely unsupported state, with no further maintenance or infrastructure provided by core development teams.

Holešky’s legacy and Ethereum’s testnet evolution

Launched in 2023, Holešky’s architecture was designed to support a massive validator set, enabling infrastructure providers and staking services to stress-test protocol upgrades like Dencun and Pectra under conditions that closely mimicked the mainnet.

This scale was its greatest asset, providing an unparalleled environment to simulate the chaos and complexity of real-world validator operations before deploying changes to the live blockchain. However, that very scale ultimately revealed a critical flaw.

According to the foundation, prolonged inactivity leaks following the Pectra activation in early 2025 created a huge exit queue for validators. While the network eventually finalized, the drawn-out exit process exposed a practical limitation: testing the full validator lifecycle in a timely manner had become increasingly difficult.

To address these challenges, the foundation introduced Hoodi in March 2025, a fresh testnet environment designed to handle validator operations efficiently while supporting all Pectra features and future upgrades, including Fusaka.

Migration path

The foundation has outlined a clear migration path for projects still operating on Holešky. Staking operators and node infrastructure providers are directed to transition their testing operations to Hoodi.

Meanwhile, application and smart contract developers who had been using Holešky are advised to pivot to the Sepolia testnet, which remains the recommended environment for dApp and tooling development.

Holešky’s retirement formalizes a new, streamlined triage of Ethereum testnets. The ecosystem will now lean on three specialized environments. These include Sepolia for general application development, Hoodi for large-scale validator and infrastructure testing, and Ephemery for focused, rapid validator lifecycle tests that reset every 28 days. 

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks' staking model

The role of Ripple's XRP token is expanding the broader Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market with the extended support of multiple platforms. Flare's constant effort to boost XRP DeFi (XRPFi) attracted $100 million from Vivo Power, an electric vehicle services company.
Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

PANews reported on June 20 that according to the National Business Daily, Animoca Brands Limited has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare
Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

The cryptocurrency industry may be one growth cycle away from full mainstream adoption. Industry insiders said crypto adoption could surpass 5 billion users in the next decade. A Crypto.com research report estimated 659 million cryptocurrency holders at the end of 2025. The figure shows strong growth from earlier years and highlights the rising role of […]
