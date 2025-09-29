TLDR ChinaAMC has launched a $500 million Ethereum tokenized money market fund called CUMIU. The fund invests in short-term deposits and high-quality money market instruments. CUMIU aims to provide stable returns denominated in Hong Kong dollars. The fund charges a low management fee of 0.05% and has a net asset value of $100 per token. [...] The post Ethereum Tokenization: ChinaAMC Launches $500M Money Market Fund appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR ChinaAMC has launched a $500 million Ethereum tokenized money market fund called CUMIU. The fund invests in short-term deposits and high-quality money market instruments. CUMIU aims to provide stable returns denominated in Hong Kong dollars. The fund charges a low management fee of 0.05% and has a net asset value of $100 per token. [...] The post Ethereum Tokenization: ChinaAMC Launches $500M Money Market Fund appeared first on CoinCentral.

Ethereum Tokenization: ChinaAMC Launches $500M Money Market Fund

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/29 02:45
FUND
FUND$0.01375+0.36%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00556-18.83%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000582-2.51%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007842-3.88%

TLDR

  • ChinaAMC has launched a $500 million Ethereum tokenized money market fund called CUMIU.
  • The fund invests in short-term deposits and high-quality money market instruments.
  • CUMIU aims to provide stable returns denominated in Hong Kong dollars.
  • The fund charges a low management fee of 0.05% and has a net asset value of $100 per token.
  • Only two entities currently hold CUMIU tokens, reflecting a selective distribution strategy.
  • ChinaAMC developed the fund using the Libeara tokenization platform on Ethereum.

China Asset Management Company (ChinaAMC) has launched a tokenized money market fund on Ethereum. This fund, named ChinaAMC USD Digital Money Market Fund Class I USD (CUMIU), is valued at over $500 million. It invests in short-term deposits and high-quality money market instruments. The fund aims to deliver stable returns denominated in Hong Kong dollars.

Ethereum Tokenization Gains Traction with New Product

ChinaAMC developed CUMIU using the Libeara tokenization platform. The token has a net asset value of $100, with a low management fee of 0.05%. According to data provider RWA.xyz, CUMIU targets institutional investors seeking blockchain-based fixed-income exposure. Despite its scale, the product trails industry leaders like BlackRock’s BUIDL and Franklin Templeton’s BENJI.

However, CUMIU’s distribution remains narrow. Only two entities currently hold the tokens, indicating a limited rollout strategy. ChinaAMC seems to have adopted this selective distribution to test blockchain functionality and ensure compliance. The company plans to widen access once the testing phase is complete.

Regulatory Environment Remains a Key Challenge

The launch of CUMIU coincides with heightened regulatory scrutiny over real-world asset (RWA) tokenization in China. Chinese authorities have issued guidelines for stricter verification of asset backing before permitting tokenized funds to scale. Earlier this week, reports revealed that China’s securities regulator instructed local brokerages to halt RWA initiatives in Hong Kong.

Despite these challenges, ChinaAMC’s Ethereum tokenization product signals broader momentum in the space. More than $30 billion worth of RWAs are now on-chain, with a 7% growth in the last month. This surge reflects growing adoption of blockchain-based finance, as the number of RWA holders increased by 9% to over 406,000.

With its Ethereum tokenization fund, ChinaAMC joins a growing list of global institutions embracing blockchain technology.

The post Ethereum Tokenization: ChinaAMC Launches $500M Money Market Fund appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01281-1.68%
Solana
SOL$194.65-3.32%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48.08+0.67%
Partager
2025/09/18 05:15
Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

Is now the right time to invest in major cryptocurrencies for 2025? Ethereum (ETH) has been making waves in the […] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.
Ethereum
ETH$4,017.32-1.98%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00295-3.90%
Major
MAJOR$0.10681-2.64%
Partager
2025/10/29 10:45
World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

The distribution rewards users who earned points by trading USD1 pairs on partner exchanges and maintaining USD1 balances.
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.03889-0.46%
4
4$0.10591-8.53%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1439-0.89%
Partager
2025/10/29 09:57

Actualités tendance

Plus

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches

$432M Raised, 1000x on the Horizon: BlockDAG Steals Spotlight from Chainlink and Ethereum in 2025

Prix des cryptomonnaies

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$4,017.55
$4,017.55$4,017.55

-1.93%

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$112,803.36
$112,803.36$112,803.36

-1.60%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$194.68
$194.68$194.68

-2.12%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.6201
$2.6201$2.6201

-0.60%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19400
$0.19400$0.19400

-2.88%