Ethereum Transaction Activity Rockets to Historic Highs

While ethereum ( ETH) prices have been climbing lately, the network’s daily transaction count has shifted into high gear over the past two weeks. In fact, August alone has delivered five of the ten busiest single days for transfers since the ledger started on July 30, 2015.

August Turns Into a Record-Breaking Month for Ethereum Transfers

This month, Ethereum has shattered half of its all-time top ten records, handling an impressive wave of transfers in recent days. The climb started in early to mid-July, with the seven-day average jumping from 1.38 million (around July 9–14) to 1.73 million daily by Aug. 7, while the 30-day average topped 1.5 million on July 31.

Since July 29, the network has routinely handled 1.7–1.9 million transactions per day—eight of the 10 days through Aug. 7 topped 1.7 million—with highs of 1,878,031 on Aug. 5 and 1,833,756 on Aug. 6, and a weekend dip to 1,515,955 on Aug. 3. These figures place recent activity in the upper tier of all days since 2015, rivaling Ethereum’s rare historic peaks.

Notable past highs include May 8–11, 2021 (~1.71 million daily transfers), Dec. 9, 2022 (1,932,711), Jan. 14, 2024 (1,961,144), and Jun. 25, 2025 (1,751,819). Jan. 14, 2024, and Dec. 9, 2022, hold the top two spots, while Aug. 5, 2025, now ranks third. Despite this heavy activity, onchain fees remain low, hovering between 0.252 gwei and 0.261 gwei—about $0.02 per transfer.

At the end of the first week of August, Ethereum block utilization sits just shy of 50% at 49.53%, with an average block size of 171 and a pending queue of 134,668 transactions. Common actions remain inexpensive: decentralized exchange (dex) swaps average $0.38, NFT sales $0.65, bridging $0.12, and borrowing $0.33.

From Aug. 1–8, average gas prices stayed light, with most hours landing between $0 and $4. The sharpest spikes came on Aug. 5 between 14:00 and 16:00 UTC, when fees briefly hit $6–$8—unsurprising given it was the third busiest day ever.

More modest bumps in onchain fees appeared on Aug. 6 during the same hours and again on Aug. 8 in both early morning and mid-afternoon trading. In all, Ethereum is pushing near-record transaction counts while keeping costs tame, supported by low block usage and plenty of throughput headroom.