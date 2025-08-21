Ethereum treasuries hit $17b in holdings, what’s next for price?

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/21 20:01

Institutional demand in Ethereum is heating up, and corporate investors are not slowing down on aggressive accumulation.

  • Ethereum treasury companies now hold over 4.1 million ETH, worth approximately $17.6 billion at current prices.
  • BitMine Immersion and SharpLink Gaming lead the charge with $6.6 billion and $3.2 billion, respectively.
  • ETH trades around $4,200, down from its early-August highs above $4,700.

Ethereum (ETH) holdings among corporate treasuries have exceeded 4.1 million ETH, valued at roughly $17.6 billion, according to the latest data from StrategicETHReserve. This accounts for about 3.4% of the total ETH supply, spread among 69 entities.

The largest position holder is BitMine Immersion, which has been aggressively accumulating since launching an ETH-focused treasury strategy in July. The Nevada-based company, which held only $500 million worth of ETH just over a month ago, has grown its stash to 1.52 million ETH, valued at $6.6 billion, as previously reported by crypto.news.

BitMine has set a long-term target to eventually control 5% of the total ETH supply, driven by its belief in the asset’s long-term potential.

Coming in second, SharpLink Gaming holds approximately 741,000 ETH, valued at $3.2 billion at current prices. The Nasdaq-listed firm was among the first ETH treasury companies, beginning its purchases in June. 

SharpLink Co-CEO Joseph Chalom told crypto.news in a recent interview that Ethereum is viewed as the “trustware of global finance,” and SharpLink is positioning itself as a major corporate player. The company’s CEO Joseph Lubin also emphasized that the firm is committed to becoming the largest public ETH holder, highlighting its long-term bet to outpace other corporate buyers.

Other large holders include The Ether Machine, with roughly $1.49 billion in ETH, followed by the Ethereum Foundation with $996 million, while the remaining 65 entities hold more modest positions.

Ethereum price to recover on treasury boost? 

Trading at slightly over $4,286 at the time of writing, ETH has been in a downtrend over the past week. Following its rally above $4,700 earlier in the month, the second-largest cryptocurrency has surrendered the majority of its gains, down roughly 10% on the week.

Analysts have noted that ongoing accumulation by corporate buyers could act as a catalyst for the next price leg up, similar to how Bitcoin (BTC) benefited from growing institutional demand. 

Meanwhile, alongside the treasuries, exchange-traded funds are showing a similar trend. Collectively, ETF holdings now account for roughly 5% of circulating supply, valued at over $25 billion. This highlights growing demand from the sector, supporting ETH’s long-term outlook.

Together, this wave of demand is expected to provide support and boost ETH’s price. Standard Chartered forecasts ETH could reach $7,500 by year-end, $12,000 by late 2026, $18,000 in 2027, and $25,000 by 2028–29.

With long-term accumulation targets from firms like BitMine and SharpLink, Ethereum appears well-positioned for a positive trajectory. However, for now, prices remain flat, and it remains to be seen how this influx of treasury and ETF funds will impact short-term price movement.

