Ethereum Treasuries Seen as Gateway for Traditional Assets, Says SharpLink

2025/09/24 23:00
Speaking at Korea Blockchain Week 2025, he argued that the true prize isn’t crypto’s $4 trillion market cap but the $700 trillion in traditional assets that could migrate to decentralized networks.

Chalom, a former BlackRock executive, said blockchain’s ability to remove settlement delays and cut costs represents “the greatest risk reduction” in financial history.

For him, Ethereum treasuries shouldn’t aim only to stockpile ETH but to build businesses that lend, validate transactions, and seed new protocols to accelerate institutional adoption.

Digital asset treasuries (DATs) have become one of the fastest-growing niches in crypto, offering investors more flexibility than ETFs. DeFi Development Corp’s Dan Kang compared DATs to “speedboats” – faster and more adaptable than passive investment vehicles. Both Kang and Chalom agreed that survival depends on growth metrics such as liquidity, trading activity, and the ability to increase assets per share.

Bitcoin Price: 3 Bearish Signals Point to Deeper Drop

While most DATs were launched in a bull market, the executives downplayed risks from downturns, pointing to staking and on-chain strategies that generate organic yield. Kang suggested buybacks could make sense in the future, provided they don’t involve selling core holdings.

Chalom stressed that SharpLink’s ambition is long-term: “We’re not chasing a 5% ETH stake just to sit on it,” he said. “The goal is to transform finance by showing how decentralized networks can support markets at global scale.”

