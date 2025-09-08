Ethereum Treasury shift: Fidelity gains, BlackRock’s outflows, and more

Key Takeaways

Ethereum holds 70% of the tokenized Treasury market. FDIT entered the top 10 with $203 million inflows, while BlackRock’s BUIDL shed $150 million.

Ethereum [ETH] dominated 70% of the tokenized U.S. Treasury market.

In numbers, $5.3 billion in tokenized Treasuries, bonds, and cash equivalents are flowing on Ethereum, accounting for over 70% of the total $7.46 billion tokenized Treasury market.

Now, Fidelity has joined this sector of nearly 50 different tokenized U.S. Treasury offerings with the Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT).

The question is whether FDIT will pump more utility and liquidity into ETH’s DeFi stack.

Fidelity enters the RWA race

Sure, Fidelity’s making waves, but it’s not the first mover in the RWA game.

The real heavyweight?

BlackRock’s BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), which still runs the show, with a solid $2.2 billion market cap in the tokenized Treasury space across multiple networks.

Fidelity’s FDIT, by contrast, dropped solo on Ethereum. Within a short period, it grew to $203.7 million in assets and entered the top 10 Treasury products.

Peep the 7-day flows: BUIDL was bleeding about $150 million, while FDIT was pulling in fresh liquidity left and right. That kind of on-chain rotation cements FDIT’s positioning, even in a crowded tokenized Treasury pool.

In short, FDIT’s drop has seen solid on-chain adoption. Each token represents a share of FYOXX, backed by U.S. Treasuries.

The bigger play? Ethereum’s still flexing as the go-to layer for institutional RWAs in DeFi.

Ethereum shows institutional DeFi strength

Tokenized U.S. Treasuries make up nearly 27% of the RWA stack.

In other words, over a quarter of all on-chain RWAs are locked in low-risk, yield-bearing Treasury assets. This highlights just how dominant these U.S. gov-backed tokens are in DeFi’s real-world asset play.

In this context, FDIT cracking the top 20 RWA assets isn’t a fluke.

It’s proof of strong on-chain demand for tokenized Treasury products, with Ethereum devs clearly front-running the institutional RWA wave.

Right now, no chain comes close to Ethereum’s Treasury stack. ETH flexes 70% dominance, while Stellar lags at 6%, underscoring Ethereum’s grip.

In fact, even after 95% stablecoin dominance, Treasuries still pull 3.15% of ETH’s market, showing serious on-chain RWA muscle.

Fidelity’s move with FDIT just reinforces this. Dropping it on Ethereum taps into the network’s liquidity and dev infrastructure.

Consequently, it allows them to stack market share and bolster their DeFi presence.