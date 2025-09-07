Ethereum Triple Bottom Confirmed, Here’s What Next for ETH Price

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 19:33
NEAR
NEAR$2.457+2.93%
Movement
MOVE$0.1181+1.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016874-1.89%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03596+0.44%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022-3.93%
Ethereum
ETH$4,303+0.31%

Ethereum price recently showed a triple bottom pattern near $4,230, pointing to a possible breakout if $4,540 resistance is crossed.

Meanwhile, stablecoin supply on Ethereum reached $172.2 billion, the highest on record.

Amid the current ETH price profiling, analysts are anticipating a jump to possible price targets between $5,800 and $6,200 later in the fourth quarter.

Ethereum Triple Bottom Pattern Sets the Stage

Ethereum’s chart showed a triple bottom formation that traders are closely watching.

The pattern formed between late August and early September, with three separate bounces around $4,230.

Each time the Ethereum price touched this level, it rebounded, suggesting that sellers were running out of momentum.

Analysts explained that the critical line to watch was $4,540 as Ethereum tested this resistance several times but failed to push higher.

Ethereum Triple-Bottom Chart | Source: Merlijn The Trader

If the price closed above that level, it could open the way to stronger gains.

Many traders described it as the trigger that would confirm the triple bottom and push the market higher.

The charts also showed the three bottoms marked with arrows, making the structure clear.

The idea is simple: once resistance gave way, Ethereum could move quickly, as past sellers would no longer block the advance.

This pattern has been used in trading for years and often points to a reversal after a downtrend.

At the time of reporting, Ethereum traded near $4,303. It was down slightly on the day, but attention stayed on the $4,540 resistance.

A breakout above it could confirm the triple bottom and open a path to new targets.

Stablecoin Supply Hits Record High

Alongside the chart pattern, Ethereum also saw a new shift in its total stablecoin supply.

Reports showed that $172.2 billion worth of stablecoins were now issued on the Ethereum network.

This marks the highest level recorded and is a significant milestone for the blockchain.

Stablecoins are tokens tied to the value of traditional currencies, usually the US dollar.

They are widely used in trading and decentralized finance. A larger supply often means more liquidity is available for market activity.

Traders viewed the growth as a sign of stronger utility and ongoing demand for Ethereum’s network.

Data also showed that 8.80% of the supply is now on Layer 2 solutions.

Notably, this shows the push to move some transactions away from the main chain to reduce costs and improve speed.

Analysts said the record supply underlined Ethereum’s role as the largest platform for stablecoin activity.

The link between stablecoin growth and price action has been noted before.

More supply on Ethereum can make it easier for traders to move funds, which in turn can affect price movements.

With $172.2 billion now in circulation, the network is standing at its strongest point so far.

Analysts Point to Price Targets

Similarly, with the triple bottom in play and stablecoin supply rising, analysts turned to give possible price targets.

Some suggested that Ethereum could reach between $5,800 and $6,000 if it breaks its key resistance and momentum holds.

Others placed the target higher, at around $6,200 in Q4 2025. Arthur Hayes predicted that Ethereum could reach $10,000

One chart shared by Titan of Crypto showed a broadening wedge pattern that also pointed to the $6,200 level.

Ethereum Price Prediction | Source: Titan of Crypto

This aligned with other forecasts, which highlighted the importance of a confirmed move above $4,540.

While projections looked strong, there are still risks. Ethereum has continued to struggle to hold above $4,500, and momentum slowed after the recent peak around $4,800.

Notably, as September unfolded, Ethereum traded below resistance, but all eyes stayed on the $4,540 mark.

Traders and analysts believe that this is the key level to watch. A successful breakout could set the stage for the next leg higher, with year-end targets ranging between $5,800 and $6,200.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/07/ethereum-triple-bottom-confirmed-heres-what-next-for-eth-price/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Crypto investors are nervous again. The sentiment index slipped into ‘Fear’ with a score of 44 after spending days in […] The post Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.06085+0.84%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.182-0.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01272+1.92%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/07 20:12
Partager
Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

Paxos submitted a proposal to issue USDH as Hyperliquid's first native stablecoin with 95% of interest earnings allocated toward HYPE token buybacks, leveraging its acquisition of Molecular Labs and Hyperliquid's record $106 million in perpetual futures trading revenue during August with 70% DeFi market share.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.21+1.11%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001602-1.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01272+1.92%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/07 19:30
Partager
XRP Price Prediction Today

XRP Price Prediction Today

The post XRP Price Prediction Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP is stuck in a waiting game. After weeks of choppy moves, the token is still hovering between familiar support and resistance zones, leaving experts on edge about which way it will break next. At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $2.82 and is up by more than 1% in the last 24 …
Moonveil
MORE$0.10014+0.98%
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.0905+5.63%
XRP
XRP$2.8427+1.18%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/07 19:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

XRP Price Prediction Today

Sui Overtakes Base in DEX Aggregator Trading Volume

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share