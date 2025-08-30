Ethereum unveils bold 2026 UX roadmap for better L2 interoperability – Details!

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 17:23
Moonveil
MORE$0.10487+0.90%
Movement
MOVE$0.1234+0.89%
CROSS
CROSS$0.2109+1.42%
FORM
FORM$3.7067+1.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020602+13.22%

Key Takeaways

Ethereum Foundation plans to make L2 cross-chain transactions smooth and seamless. Additionally, latency will be improved from 19 minutes to 15 seconds. 

Ethereum Foundation (EF) is in the news today after it unveiled a new roadmap for enhancing the system’s user experience (UX) through broader and seamless cross-chain operations. 

Layer-2s (L2s) like Arbitrum [ARB], Base, and Polygon [POL] have always been the scaling method of choice for the Ethereum mainnet.  

However, they have also led to liquidity fragmentation, added the EF. Hence, there is a need for more unified and integrated cross-chain operation. 

EF’s plans for interoperability

The EF plans to finish L2 interoperability by 2026 via a three-tiered approach – ‘Initialisation’, ‘Acceleration’, and ‘Finalisation.’

In the first phase (Initialisation), ecosystem engineers will roll out an ‘Open Intents Framework’ that allows users to state their desired outcomes. In other words, a user says what they want, and the system figures out the best way to make it happen, across L2 chains.

For example, if you want to move funds, the system could suggest the best, cheapest, and fastest route across chains. 

Additionally, the project teams will advance chain abstraction to form an Ethereum Interoperability Layer (EIL) to ensure transactions across L2 feel operating across a single chain. 

In the second phase (Acceleration), the team seeks fast block confirmation in 15-30 seconds instead of the of final finality time that takes 13-19 minutes. That would be a 98% reduction in waiting time. 

L-2 settlement, which can take up to seven days, will be slashed too. According to the statement, it could be achieved by Q1 2026. 

Finally, the ‘Finalisation’ stream will push for more research and development to enhance cross-chain settlement and L1 finality. 

In fact, the EF highlighted that developers are now exploring even changes to the Beacon chain, the current three-slot finality, and alternative consensus protocols to bring down finality to seconds. 

Barnabe Monnot, Co-lead of Protocol at EF, added that they will also explore new wallet designs. This will include privacy-focused Kohaku to further the UX improvement initiative. 

Source: X

This was one of the targets of the EF’s new focus to “scale 1, scale blobs and improve UX,” announced back in June. It has also reorganized its treasury operations to leverage Ethereum’s DeFi offerings. 

Here, it’s worth noting that Ethereum’s on-chain volume hit a yearly high of $324 billion in August amid growing interest. In fact, this is the third consecutive month of growth that could spill over to ETH’s value. 

Source: The Block

Next: Hedera traders, brace for HBAR’s 20% price drop ONLY IF…

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/ethereum-targets-seamless-l2-interoperability-with-bold-2026-ux-roadmap-details/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Reuters, Analisa Torres, a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, rejected the settlement motion jointly filed by Ripple Labs
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0698+9.74%
Partager
PANews2025/06/27 07:40
Partager
Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

PANews reported on August 30 that according to CoinDesk, Strategy (MSTR) has raised approximately US$5.6 billion so far this year through the issuance of a series of preferred stocks including STRK, STRF, STRD and STRC, accounting for 12% of all IPOs (preferred or common) in the United States. However, the performance of these preferred stocks was different. STRF led the way with a return rate of 31%, followed by STRK's 19% and STRC's 8%, while STRD's return rate was negative 6%. In addition, MSTR's stock price has risen 13% so far this year, lower than Bitcoin's 18% increase.
Stride
STRD$0.095+2.81%
STRK
STRK$0.1282+0.70%
HashPack
PACK$0.01765-0.84%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 18:07
Partager
Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

PANews reported on August 30 that according to a news report from the People's Daily client forwarded by the Global Times official account, the Dongxihu Branch of the Wuhan Public Security Bureau in Hubei Province smashed a gang that committed telecommunications fraud. The suspects forged a "high-quality blind date girl" script to make friends and induced netizens to go to a fake platform to commit virtual currency investment fraud. A total of 30 criminal suspects were arrested. Currently, 27 people involved in the case have been criminally detained and 3 have been administratively detained. The police are further handling the case in accordance with the law.
NodeGO Token
GO$0.0004+2.56%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01914+2.73%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05581-4.72%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 17:47
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

Indian court sentences 14 people to life in prison in cryptocurrency extortion case

Ethereum Foundation Pauses Grant Applications to Revamp Support Program