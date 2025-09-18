Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 00:25
Key Takeaways

  • Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference.
  • Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput.

Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes.

The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions.

The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality.

The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/

