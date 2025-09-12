Ethereum Validator Exit Queue Spikes 150% as Kiln Unstakes All Its ETH

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 05:01
Solana
SOL$228,41+1,85%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09715-2,88%
Movement
MOVE$0,1283-1,15%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01595-4,78%
Ethereum
ETH$4 463,03+2,52%

Following the staked SOL exploit on SwissBorg involving Kiln’s API, the staking provider said it’s exiting all of its ETH validators “out of an abundance of caution”

Kiln is exiting all of its Ethereum (ETH) validators after a security breach that appeared to involve its API triggered an exploit of SwissBorg’s staked Solana (SOL) holdings, resulting in the loss of more than $40 million.

In a Sept. 9 blog post, Kiln — a crypto staking provider with over $15 billion in crypto staked across multiple blockchain networks — said that the move is a “precautionary measure designed to ensure the continued integrity of the staked assets.”

Over the past 24 hours, the queue to exit Ethereum validators jumped about 150% from around 1 million ETH on Sept. 10 to a total of 2.6 million ETH in line to unstake by press time, with an estimated wait time of more than 45 days, per data from Validator Queue.

ETH validator exit queue in the past 7 days. Source: Validator Queue

Data from Dune Analytics indicates that Kiln had over 1.6 million ETH across 51,000 validators, making it the fifth-largest entity by staked ETH before its exit this week.

Top ETH stakers. Source: Dune Analytics

Kiln said that a full post-mortem of the SwissBorg exploit will be shared once its review is complete, clarifying that “at this time, there is no indication of any funds loss other than the SwissBorg incident.”

Speaking with The Defiant, a spokesperson for Kiln said that the company exited all of its Ethereum staked positions from validators “out of an abundance of caution,” adding that these assets “will be returned safely to users’ wallets.”

“Kiln continues to cooperate closely with law enforcement and experts to understand the full scope of this incident. We remain in close contact with our customers and partners and are dedicated to keeping all parties updated as we learn more,” the spokesperson said.

SwissBorg Exploit

Swiss crypto exchange SwissBorg notified users in an X post on Monday, Sept. 8, that it had suffered an unauthorized withdrawal of roughly 193,000 SOL, worth about $43.6 million at current prices. The post didn’t name Kiln directly, but said “a partner API was compromised,” resulting in the attacker gaining access to SwissBorg’s SOL Earn product.

In its own post on Monday, Kiln said that it was working with SwissBorg to investigate “an incident that may have involved unauthorized access to a wallet used for staking operations.”

On-chain data shows that the hacker moved SwissBorg’s staked SOL from Fireblocks Custody, Fireblocks confirmed to The Defiant that SwissBorg is one of its customers.

A Fireblocks spokesperson told The Defiant that at the time of the incident, SwissBorg “was not using Fireblocks’ secure native staking capabilities, which are designed to prevent this type of attack,” adding that Fireblocks “has blocked the ability to connect with the Kiln dApp via WalletConnect while Kiln conducts its investigation.”

Record Long Exit Queue

The planned withdrawals from Ethereum validators dramatically worsened the already long Ethereum validator exit queue, which broke multiple records over the summer.

Ethereum validator entry and exit queues on Sept. 11

The growing queue is also putting pressure on liquid staking tokens like Lido Staked Ether (STETH), which represent staked ETH and let holders earn staking rewards without locking up their ETH completely. However, a congested exit queue leads to slower ETH redemptions, which could increase selling pressure on STETH and raise the risk of temporary depegging from ETH, especially in the case of market stress.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/hacks/ethereum-validator-exit-queue-spikes-150-as-kiln-unstakes-all-its-eth

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Dogecoin’s ETF brings new hype, but Rollblock’s $0.068 presale, 30% revenue share, and 60% token burns make its 20x growth target far more compelling for 2025.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56,92+2,39%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09702-2,95%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01428-0,27%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 05:30
Partager
Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

The post Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 11 September 2025 | 22:00 Tapzi’s presale is attracting investors with its scalable, skill-based blockchain gaming platform. Find out why it could rival CRO in 2025. Ever looked back at early entries like Solana at $0.20 or CRO below $0.03 and thought, “What if I got in then?” 2025’s GameFi narrative may have already found its version of that story with Tapzi ($TAPZI), a skill-based Web3 gaming token priced at just $0.0035 in its ongoing presale. Designed to disrupt the luck-heavy gaming models of the past, Tapzi positions itself at the intersection of gaming merit and scalable tokenomics. Early buyers now have a rare chance to enter before the presale price increases by 30–40% in the next round. With its fair launch model and capped supply, Tapzi is rising fast as one of the best cryptos under 1 cent, targeting sustainable Web3 gaming adoption, not speculative buzz.  Key Takeaways: Tapzi presale priced at $0.0035 with a 30–40% increase expected in the next stage Tokenomics prioritize skill-based rewards, capped supply, and low inflation PvP games fuel real TAPZI demand, with no reliance on emissions Roadmap includes NFTs, tournaments, staking, and DAO rollout by mid-2026 A Skill-to-Earn Model Designed for Web3 Scale Tapzi isn’t another meme coin trying to ride social sentiment. Instead, it’s the first Web3 gaming platform where skill decides the winner, not random number generators or bots. Users stake TAPZI tokens to compete in real-time matches of chess, checkers, and rock-paper-scissors. The prize pool comes directly from staked tokens. Whoever wins by skill takes it. This token flips luck into skill — and could flip your portfolio too. This competitive system gives Tapzi an edge over traditional GameFi platforms, where inflationary emissions and play-to-win mechanics dominate. Tapzi removes those failures and builds something gamers have been asking…
Threshold
T$0,0164+0,06%
holoride
RIDE$0,000947-4,14%
RealLink
REAL$0,06407+2,39%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 04:53
Partager
Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

U.S. Treasuries represent the safest and most liquid assets in the world. A U.S. Treasury Bill (T-Bill) is a short-term, debt security issued by the U.S. government. This is considered a highly liquid and risk-free investment exempt from state and local taxes. There are also U.S. Treasury Funds, which are collective investment vehicles such as […] The post Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks? appeared first on Cryptonews.
Threshold
T$0,0164+0,06%
Union
U$0,009488-0,23%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0,001959+27,17%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 04:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

Solana Unlocks Explosive Growth: Is This the ‘SOL Season’?

Dutch Finance Minister Eelco Heinen warns about banker bonus cap