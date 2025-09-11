Ethereum: Validator Exits Post-$41 Million Hack

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 16:46
  • Kiln exits all of its Ethereum (ETH) validators: Details
  • Swissborg loses $41 million after third-party API attack

As part of “additional precautionary measures to safeguard client assets,” Kiln, a large-scale staking platform, is exiting Ethereum (ETH) validators. This might significantly increase the exit queue of the second-largest blockchain.

Kiln exits all of its Ethereum (ETH) validators: Details

According to the official statement shared by its team, Kiln, a multi-blockchain staking protocol, is exiting all of its Ethereum (ETH) validators. The withdrawal is organized as part of security measures following the Sept. 8, 2025, attack on its partner.

Laszlo Szabo, co-founder and CEO at Kiln, explained the motivation behind the ETH validation exit for his company:

The exact volume of Ether that was staked by Kiln — as well as the number of validator nodes it operated — remains undisclosed. At the same time, Szabo specified that the exit will take between 10 and 42 days.

Clients’ funds remain safe, the statement says.

Observers noticed that the validator exit queue added 700,000 ETH since the hack.

Swissborg loses $41 million after third-party API attack

Two days ago, on Sept. 8, 2025, Swissborg, a Kiln partner, registered a hacker attack. The malefactors used leaked API keys to access funds, including Solana (SOL) holdings.

The net volume of assets affected exceeds $41 million in equivalent. This is roughly equal to 1% of all assets under management at Swissborg.

The company has already announced plans to fully reimburse all clients whose funds have been stolen by attackers.

Source: https://u.today/ethereum-validator-exits-post-41-million-hack

