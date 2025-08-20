Ethereum Validator Exits Top $4B: Staking ETF Approval Near?

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/20 02:22
NEAR
NEAR$2,431-4,70%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$4.093,85-4,40%

TLDR

  • Ethereum’s validator exit queue has surpassed $4 billion as staking withdrawals increase.
  • The queue grew from 640,000 ETH to over 910,000 ETH in just two weeks.
  • Nearly 29.45% of the total Ethereum supply, or 35.3 million ETH, is currently staked.
  • New staking demand for Ethereum stands at approximately $1.09 billion.
  • Analysts speculate that some investors are unlocking liquidity to re-enter through staking Ethereum ETFs.

The Ethereum validator exit queue has now surpassed $4 billion, with withdrawals on the rise as the price of ETH pulled back. Over recent weeks, Ethereum validators have been exiting at an accelerated rate, largely driven by liquid staking platforms such as Lido, EthFi, and Coinbase. As a result, Ethereum’s price has seen a pullback of over 10% after facing rejection at $4,800 last week.

Validator Exits Surge Amid Price Correction

The Ethereum validator exit queue has been growing rapidly, reaching 910,461 ETH, valued at $3.9 billion. In just two weeks, the queue has expanded from 640,000 ETH to the current levels. Data from Validator Queue shows that there is currently a 15-day waiting period for ETH exits, with the number of active validators now at 1.08 million.

Currently, nearly 29.45% of the total ETH supply, or 35.3 million ETH, is staked. While staking withdrawals are on the rise, the demand for new Ethereum staking is much lower. As of now, new staking demand stands at only 258,951 ETH, worth approximately $1.09 billion.

The Ethereum market is seeing profit-taking, which is reflected in the growing queue of unstaked ETH. This trend suggests that many investors are unlocking their staked ETH, possibly to sell or reallocate their positions. Despite the outflow, spot Ethereum ETFs and ETH treasury firms have absorbed much of the selling pressure.

Ethereum Staking ETFs: Are They the Next Big Thing?

The recent surge in Ethereum staking withdrawals could indicate larger market shifts. Analysts speculate that some investors might be unlocking liquidity now with plans to re-enter via staking Ethereum ETFs. BlackRock’s recent filings for the iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) point to a potential future where investors can gain exposure to Ethereum staking without directly participating.

If the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves Ethereum staking ETFs, it could pave the way for more institutional investment in Ethereum. Despite the SEC’s final approval deadline of April 2026, some analysts suggest a decision could come sooner. According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Seyffart, the SEC may make its decision by October 2025.

As Ethereum faces increased staking withdrawals and market fluctuations, it remains to be seen how ETFs will impact the overall market. However, Ethereum’s potential as an investment vehicle continues to attract significant attention from both institutional and retail investors.

The post Ethereum Validator Exits Top $4B: Staking ETF Approval Near? appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0,00002155-4,51%
NodeGO Token
GO$0,00029-42,00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02578-4,76%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Partager
The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the cumulative trading volume of the US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded 1 trillion US dollars since its launch
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0912+24,93%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,14-8,55%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 22:31
Partager
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01918-2,68%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10033-1,51%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)