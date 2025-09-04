Ethereum validator queue shows first staking dominance in months

The amount of Ethereum waiting to enter staking has overtaken the volume queued for withdrawal for the first time since July, marking a key shift in network activity.

According to data from the Ethereum Validator Queue, the staking entry line reached 833,141 ETH (around $3.7 billion) on Sept. 4, surpassing the 819,757 ETH (roughly $3.6 billion) currently awaiting exit from staking pools.

Ethereum Staking Queue (Source: ValidatorQueue)

Notably, this is the first time since July 22 that the entry requests have outpaced exits. Staking service provider Everstake also noted that the surge reflects the largest queues observed since 2023, when the Shanghai upgrade allowed staked ETH withdrawals.

As a result, ETH stakers must wait approximately 15 days before they can stake their assets on the chain.

Despite this shift, the total supply of staked ETH is expected to remain largely steady at above 36 million ETH because the entry and exit volumes nearly balance each other out.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/insights/ethereum-staking-queue-hits-3-7b-overtaking-withdrawals-for-the-first-time-since-july/

