Ethereum Validator Slashing Puts Cardano’s Resilience In Focus – Here’s Why

Par : NewsBTC
2025/09/13 09:00
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012854-1.69%
GET
GET$0.006-30.64%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0355+8.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09537-1.28%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.6046+7.04%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+0.45%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002878+0.66%

A recent slashing of Ethereum from different validators has reignited the debate around staking models, with many pointing to Cardano’s more resilient structure as a key differentiator. While Ethereum’s system penalizes validators for downtime or misbehavior, Cardano’s staking approach avoids such risks, offering delegators security without the fear of losing funds. 

Why Simplicity And Resilience Are Cardano’s Key Advantages

On September 10, a slashing of 11.7 ETH from 39 Ethereum validators highlights the advantages of Cardano’s staking structure. Crypto analyst Dori has highlighted on X the fundamental differences in staking requirements and risks between the two networks. On Ethereum, it is structurally impossible to stake 0.1 ETH directly on ETH, but an individual must stake a minimum of 32 ETH and operate a validator node themselves. 

However, platforms have been built on Ethereum to allow staking with as little as 0.1 ETH, and liquid tokens are issued. The critical difference is that, due to the slashing mechanism, Ethereum’s structure carries the risk of a cascading collapse. This has given rise to platforms like Ankr and Lido Finance, which pool ETH from many users, run validators, and issue liquid staking tokens such as ankrETH and stETH to solve the problem of locked-up funds.

Ethereum

In this incident, an operational mistake by the operators of 39 validators led to a slashing penalty of 11.7 ETH, which is worth approximately $52,000. If a larger slashing event were to occur, it could lead to the de-pegging of the liquid staking tokens, potentially triggering a cascading collapse as DeFi ecosystem protocols built upon them.

On Ethereum, iquid staking platforms were developed to remove obstacles to staking, and liquid tokens were distributed to address the issue of lock-ups. In contrast, Cardana’s staking model allows anyone to stake as little as 10 ADA in a stake pool without worrying about slashing. There are no lock-up periods, and a user’s staked funds are never at risk of being lost, even if their chosen stake pool misbehaves.

Fundamentally Different Approaches To Staking

Cardanians (CRDN) also stated that a critical flaw in Ethereum’s staking model has been exposed, highlighting the fundamental advantages of Cardano’s design. The data shows that the Ethereum staking exit queue has hit an all-time high, forcing users who unstake their ETH to wait an estimated 46 days to get their funds back.

However, Cardano’s ADA staking model offers a fundamentally different experience, with liquid staking and no entry or exit queues. When a user stakes their ADA, the funds remain in their wallet and are always available for use or transfer, and earn rewards without being locked up. “The design is fundamentally better,” the expert noted.

Ethereum
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cailian News Agency citing CCTV News, on the 19th local time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the information it had
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-4.19%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:46
Partager
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.66-1.57%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005422+4.71%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.145363+5.60%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Partager
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Union
U$0.01122+8.51%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007094+3.14%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-4.19%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Bitcoin Treasury Company Prenetics Discloses Holding 288.42 BTC and Has Launched a Daily Programmatic Accumulation Strategy

Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Try $5 Jump, Ethereum (ETH) Begins $5,000 Journey, Bitcoin (BTC) to Stop Before $115,000?