Ethereum Whale Activity and Staking Surge Signal Potential Next Price Rally

Par : Tronweekly
2025/09/10 06:00
Capverse
CAP$0.12187-4.13%
Movement
MOVE$0.1256+0.23%
MAY
MAY$0.04253+0.73%
Major
MAJOR$0.16178+2.48%
Ethereum
ETH$4,291.78+0.06%
ethereum
  • Ethereum whales are staking large amounts, signaling growing confidence in ETH.
  • Technical indicators suggest ETH is oversold on the 3-day chart, hinting at a potential rebound.
  • The ETH derivatives market shows rising activity, with open interest and trade volume gaining momentum.

Ethereum is showing signs of renewed interest as major investors make big moves in the market. Growing demand for staking and technical signals suggests it may be poised for a notable price move.

Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at $4,285.10, with a 24-hour trading volume of $52.42 billion and a market cap of $516.63 billion. Over the past 24 hours, the price has dipped slightly, falling -1.03%, signaling a short-term pause following recent market volatility.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Whale Stakes $86 Million in Ethereum

Prominent crypto analyst Ted reported that a whale purchased ETH worth $86.84 million and then instantly staked the entire quantity. The move is an indication of growing interest in ETH staking and confidence among big investors.

Ethereum Poised for Next Big Rally

Another well-known crypto analyst, BATMAN, also pointed out that among the large cryptocurrencies, the only one yet to experience a significant increase is ETH. BATMAN believes this is because ETH is building strength in preparation for its next major rally.

Technical indicators also suggest the potential for a rebound. The Stochastic on the 3-day chart is again in the oversold area, along with its bull trendline, a spot that triggered the previous rally. The strong whale activity, coupled with positive technical signals, is putting ETH in the spotlight as a potential catalyst for the rebound.

Source: X

As the demand for Ethereum staking is building up and the indicators suggest a potential rebound, ETH is poised for its next big price action. Investors and crypto enthusiasts are keeping an eye on the market, as the next major development for ETH is just around the corner.

Also Read | Ethereum to $60K, Bitcoin to $1M? Tom Lee Outlines Next Crypto Supercycle

Ethereum Derivatives See Steady Growth

Ethereum’s derivatives market saw intense activity, with trade volume rising 10.33% to $77.43 billion. Open interest also gained momentum, up 3.89% to $60.88 billion, with more players holding their ETH exposure. The increase shows growing market confidence as ETH remains near recent highs.

Source: Coinglass

The OI Weighted rate is at 0.0089%, reflecting a neutral stance from the leveraged professionals. Although the gain is far from dominating, the signal is that speculative pressure is under control, keeping the market relatively stable. This balance may prevent sharp volatility.

Source: Coinglass

Also Read | Ethereum Holds $4,200 Support as ETH Could Test $3,800–$3,900 Zone

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

The SwissBorg hack has drained $41M in SOL after Kiln’s API was compromised. The company has also vowed to reimburse users and strengthen its security measures. The SwissBorg hack has shaken confidence in third-party crypto infrastructure after attackers drained about 193,000 SOL, worth nearly $41 million.  $41 Million Stolen The hack targeted SwissBorg’s Solana Earn […] The post Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Solana
SOL$215.39+0.80%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01905+0.31%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 07:43
Partager
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
Union
U$0.01096+1.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1018+0.20%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002145+1.75%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Partager
New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

The US House Appropriations Committee has advanced H.R. 5166 — the Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) spending bill for FY2026 — with language that would formally direct the Treasury Department to spell out how the federal government will custody Bitcoin and other digital assets it acquires, explicitly including holdings earmarked for the newly created […]
Humanity
H$0.04126-9.59%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013517-6.03%
Spell Token
SPELL$0.0004837-1.22%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/10 07:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

Grayscale has submitted registration statements for BCH, LTC, and HBAR to the US SEC

Ethena Labs Joins Bid for Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin Control