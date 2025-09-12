Ethereum Whales Accumulate Ozak AI as Presale Funding Crosses $2.7M

Ozak AI, a cutting-edge project that blends blockchain and artificial intelligence, has captured significant attention in the crypto space. With Ethereum whales showing increased interest, the presale of Ozak AI‘s tokens has raised over $2.78 million. The project’s unique combination of AI and decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN) is proving to be a compelling reason for investors to back it.

Ozak AI Presale Details: Significant Momentum

The presale of Ozak AI has been quite successful, as over 858 million tokens were sold and raised over $2.78 million. The project has attracted retail and institutional investors at a presale of a mere $0.01 per token.

The presale is in its fifth phase, and the price will soon rise, which underlines the rising momentum of the project. 10 billion tokens is the total number of supply of tokens. 30% spent on presale and 30% spent on community and ecosystem development. This design guarantees liquidity and a sustainable long-term growth model.

The distribution of tokens provides liquidity and long-term sustainability. Early investors will be in a good position to gain a lot should the token hit its target value of $1.

Key Features of Ozak AI: Combining Blockchain with AI

Ozak AI brings together blockchain and AI in a new and innovative way. The platform uses a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN). This network distributes hardware nodes over extensive distances, which makes it secure and reliable. It enables storage and sharing of data without the use of centralized servers. With blockchain and IPFS, there is no single point of failure, ensuring data is always accessible and trustworthy.

Ozak AI features smart contracts and AI automation, which help optimize blockchain operations, machine learning, and governance. The platform is compatible with other blockchains, which enables seamless transfer of data and assets. The $OZ token supports transactions, staking rewards, and governance within the platform, making Ozak AI a strong real-world ecosystem.

Partnerships and Events

Ozak AI has partnered with major industry players to strengthen its ecosystem. One notable partnership is with SINT. This collaboration will enable one-click upgrades to AI and autonomous agents. These agents will implement AI signals in real time on blockchain networks.

Another important partnership is with Hive Intel (HIVE). This partnership provides access to multi-chain blockchain data APIs. These APIs enhance Ozak AI’s analytics and decision-making. Additionally, Ozak AI has partnered with Weblume. This collaboration allows developers to add Ozak AI signals to decentralized applications through a no-code interface.

Ozak AI is also active in the blockchain community. Ozak AI has attended events such as Coinfest Asian 2025 in Bali. It has also hosted mixers, roadshows, and joint sessions with industry leaders. Such events are beneficial to establish connections and to increase the scope of the project.

Conclusion: The Potential of Ozak AI

The popularity of Ozak AI is demonstrated in its presale success and popularity among Ethereum whales. It combines artificial intelligence, blockchain, and decentralized infrastructure solutions in real-life applications.

Ozak AI has a successful community and strategic partnerships, which will result in long-term growth. The continued success of the presale demonstrates that the project is drawing the interest of investors and industry experts. Ozak AI is set to emerge as a major player in the AI and blockchain industries.

