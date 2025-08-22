Ethereum Whales Continue Quietly Loading Up On Remittix Before Beta Wallet Goes Live

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/22 22:59
Beta Token
BETA$0.0001508+4.43%
LoopNetwork
LOOP$0.0285+3.78%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001975+7.80%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02896+10.49%

It’s not just faith in Ethereum that’s driving their interest, but a project that promises utility outside the speculative loop.

A payment-first bridge between crypto and traditional banking systems is gaining serious traction. Whales betting here reflect a growing focus on tangible infrastructure as DeFi evolves into real-use finance.

Ethereum Whale Activity: Impact on Ethereum Price

The Ethereum price is climbing steadily, trading above $4,200 with analysts eyeing new highs beyond $5,000. Experts have also revealed that $4,000 and $3,700 are the key support levels for Ethereum.

Still, long-term Ethereum whales appear cautious, diversifying assets into emerging projects offering more than speculative appeal. Among those attracting attention is a payment-layer altcoin with a rich use-case story.

Remittix: Where Utility Meets Traction

Remittix stands apart by focusing on practical problems involving cross-border payments, rather than hype. As Ethereum whales accumulate tokens ahead of its beta wallet launch in Q3 2025, the narrative is clear: this is a real-world tool, not just talk.

What Sets Remittix Apart From Competitors

  • Utility-first token powering real transaction volume
  • Solving a real-world $19 trillion payments problem
  • Momentum is building ahead of wallet launch
  • Security First: Audited by CertiK

This isn’t vaporware. The project has already raised over $20.6 million, which led to its first centralized exchange listing announcement; and is about to launch its multi-chain PayFi wallet.

While ETH Rallies, Whales Bet on the Real-Use Crypto Rocket: Remittix

Ethereum continues to draw attention, but smart investors are diversifying into projects with real infrastructure and immediate utility. This shift includes even Ethereum whales. Remittix offers a complete package: working solutions, stakeholder trust, whale activity, and launch-ready tech.

If you’re exploring crypto with real utility, upcoming crypto projects, or just the best long term crypto investment, buying RTX tokens now may be your move. It’s about more than hype, but about where real finance and blockchain converge.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250, 000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Ethereum Whales Continue Quietly Loading Up On Remittix Before Beta Wallet Goes Live appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

The pressure on the digital euro continues to grow: in 2025 the market for dollar stablecoin is estimated to be around $288 billion.
Triathon
GROW$0.0108+0.93%
American Coin
USA$0.0000008095+5.59%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04195+7.39%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 21:30
Partager
Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

A mining ban went into effect in the African nation in April 2024, followed by Chinese officials warning residents not to “support or engage in virtual currency mining activities.” The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, announced more than a thousand arrests and the seizure of about $100 million as part of a crackdown that included cryptocurrency miners and fraudsters.In a Friday notice, Interpol said it had coordinated with authorities in Angola to dismantle 25 crypto mining centers being illegally run by 60 Chinese nationals. The organization said it had seized equipment worth more than $37 million, which the Angolan government plans to distribute to “vulnerable areas.” Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.1024+2.63%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006168--%
Particl
PART$0.1848+2.15%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 00:03
Partager
China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

China Renaissance Holdings Limited has partnered with YZi Labs to deepen its footprint in the crypto asset space, particularly within the BNB Chain ecosystem.  In a voluntary disclosure today, the company revealed the signing of a non-binding Strategic Cooperation Memorandum. $100 Million in BNB Allocation As part of the agreement, China Renaissance will allocate approximately $100 million to BNB. This makes it the first Hong Kong-listed company to include BNB in its crypto asset portfolio.  The move seeks to generate competitive yields from the BNB ecosystem while also securing long-term involvement in high-quality projects within the BNB Chain. The partnership will also focus on promoting Web3 initiatives and the compliant listing of BNB on licensed Hong Kong crypto asset exchanges. In collaboration with China Asset Management (Hong Kong) and other ecosystem players, China Renaissance plans to develop fund-based investment products and further the adoption of BNB through compliant financial channels. RWA Fund to Integrate BNB in Real-World Use Cases Under the guidance and cooperation of YZi Labs, China Renaissance intends to launch a multi-hundred-million-dollar Real-World Asset (RWA) fund. The fund aims to accelerate the integration of BNB public chain technology in stablecoin and RWA applications, particularly among Hong Kong-listed companies. YZi Labs will serve as a strategic advisor in the cooperation, supporting China Renaissance with: Ecosystem project referrals and third-party connections (custodians, validators, infrastructure providers) Branding and promotional support via official channels Collaborative Web3 and capital markets initiatives Together, the parties plan to identify and execute new growth opportunities that benefit China Renaissance’s financial services capabilities and the BNB Chain ecosystem. BNB Breaks New ATH Amid Institutional Frenzy Notably, BNB is the native token of BNB Chain, one of the most actively used blockchains globally. It helps in powering transactions, securing the network through governance, and supporting applications in DeFi and beyond. Market-wise, BNB surged to an all-time high of $881 on Thursday, continuing a strong uptrend with a 35% gain over the past 60 days. A wave of institutional interest has fueled the rally. In July, companies like Windtree Therapeutics and Nano Labs collectively invested $610 million into BNB. However, not all corporate crypto bets have fared well. Windtree’s stock, which initially soared on the announcement, has since plunged nearly 90%, putting it at risk of delisting from the Nasdaq. While the memorandum between China Renaissance and YZi Labs is non-binding and subject to final agreements, the collaboration further confirms institutional confidence in BNB and its ecosystem.
Binance Coin
BNB$895.53+6.43%
RealLink
REAL$0.05481+8.04%
Movement
MOVE$0.1354+6.69%
Partager
The Crypto Basic2025/08/22 23:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Australia Cracks Down on 14,000 Online Scams – Over 3,000 Involve Crypto