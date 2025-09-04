Ethereum’s Biggest Airdrop Since ETH: 9.36B LINEA Tokens Set to Hit 749K Wallets

Key Takeaways:
Ethereum just turned 10 and now, a new era begins. The long-anticipated LINEA token will officially launch next week, accompanied by one of the most community-focused airdrops in Ethereum history. Built by Consensys and stewarded by a consortium of Ethereum-native organizations, Linea isn’t just another Layer 2; it’s designed to strengthen Ethereum from the ground up.
LINEA’s token distribution is making history for its scope, transparency, and Ethereum-aligned design. The total supply of 9,361,298,700 LINEA tokens will be 100% community and ecosystem-focused.
Here’s how the allocation breaks down:
Claim Window: Opens September 10, closes December 9, 2025 (23:59 UTC). Tokens not claimed will return to the Ecosystem Fund.
You can now check if your wallet is eligible at the official Linea Hub. The airdrop rewards real usage, not farming or sybil activity.
Eligibility was determined by two community programs:
LXP participants needed at least 2,000 LXP to qualify. Based on your score, you’re placed into one of 7 tiers:
|Tier
|Minimum LXP
|1
|2,000
|2
|3,000
|3
|4,000
|4
|4,500
|5
|5,000
|6
|6,500
|7
|8,000+
For liquidity providers, 15,000 LXP-L is the minimum to qualify. The distribution here is linear with no cap per address, reflecting the nature of capital concentration and sybil resistance in TVL-based metrics.
Eligible users may receive up to 3 boosts, each adding 10% to their LXP balance before final calculation:
Boosts do not stack additively (i.e., one interaction per category is enough). They can push users into a higher tier or increase rewards within the same tier.
LINEA takes a different route from traditional DAO governance. No token voting, which rules out the possibility of governance attacks or plutocracy. Rather, all strategic decisions are under the control of a Linea Consortium, which consists of:
The purpose of this structure is to provide long-term ecosystem support that is mission-oriented.
Linea is not any other scaling chain. It is specifically designed to push value to the Ethereum Layer 1 through design, incentives and utility:
A 1% slice of the total supply is reserved for builders not general users. These tokens are issued straight to wallets of:
This discretionary and curated process does not rely on the public claim mechanisms, but rather on matching incentives with the protocol-level impact and the long-term development objectives.
