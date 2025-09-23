Ethereum’s Buterin sees Base as model for secure Layer 2 development

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has offered rare public praise for Coinbase’s Base network, describing it as a benchmark for how Layer 2 solutions should function.

In a Sept. 23 post on X, he argued that Base combines practical usability with the security guarantees of Ethereum’s core chain, creating a model that balances convenience and decentralization.

Buterin pointed out that Base employs certain centralized mechanisms to improve speed and user experience.

Yet, unlike exchanges or custodial services, it does not control user funds. Instead, withdrawals and asset safety remain tied to Ethereum’s underlying infrastructure.

Base Stage 1

He explained that this approach fits within the Stage 1 criteria defined by analytics platform L2Beat, where even a network outage cannot compromise users’ right to reclaim their assets.

He stated:

Notably, L2Beat identifies Base as one of only eight projects that qualify for Stage 1 status, underlining Buterin’s claim that the chain functions as an extension of Ethereum’s trust model rather than a detached service.

According to Buterin, calling Layer 2s “non-custodial” is more than a branding exercise. Their security derives from Ethereum’s smart contract logic, which ensures Layer 1 ultimately controls the movement of funds.

This safeguard makes it impossible for operators to misappropriate assets or selectively block withdrawals. He stressed that these protections are not abstract theories but concrete technical pathways already written into Ethereum’s base layer.

Base dominance

Buterin’s endorsement comes as Base cements itself as one of the most active L2 networks.

Data from L2Beat shows the chain now handles around 160 transactions per second, amounting to nearly 360 million transactions in the past month.

In terms of total value locked (TVL), Base has also climbed to nearly $15 billion, second only to Arbitrum’s roughly $20 billion.

Much of this growth stems from Coinbase’s backing of the layer-2 solution. The $85 billion firm provides technical support and has extended its brand credibility as the largest US-based crypto exchange to Base.

This involvement has helped amplify Base’s adoption, making it a dominant player in the Layer 2 landscape.

