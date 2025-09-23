The post Ethereum’s Buterin sees Base as model for secure Layer 2 development appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has offered rare public praise for Coinbase’s Base network, describing it as a benchmark for how Layer 2 solutions should function. In a Sept. 23 post on X, he argued that Base combines practical usability with the security guarantees of Ethereum’s core chain, creating a model that balances convenience and decentralization. Buterin pointed out that Base employs certain centralized mechanisms to improve speed and user experience. Yet, unlike exchanges or custodial services, it does not control user funds. Instead, withdrawals and asset safety remain tied to Ethereum’s underlying infrastructure. Base Stage 1 He explained that this approach fits within the Stage 1 criteria defined by analytics platform L2Beat, where even a network outage cannot compromise users’ right to reclaim their assets. He stated: “Stage 1 means that a security council with a 75% vote can override the onchain code. However, stage 1 also requires that a quorum-blocking (>=26%) portion of the council sits outside the org that is managing the L1. Hence, the org cannot unilaterally censor or steal via a security council vote, so they are not a custodian.” Notably, L2Beat identifies Base as one of only eight projects that qualify for Stage 1 status, underlining Buterin’s claim that the chain functions as an extension of Ethereum’s trust model rather than a detached service. According to Buterin, calling Layer 2s “non-custodial” is more than a branding exercise. Their security derives from Ethereum’s smart contract logic, which ensures Layer 1 ultimately controls the movement of funds. This safeguard makes it impossible for operators to misappropriate assets or selectively block withdrawals. He stressed that these protections are not abstract theories but concrete technical pathways already written into Ethereum’s base layer. Base dominance Buterin’s endorsement comes as Base cements itself as one of the most active L2 networks.… The post Ethereum’s Buterin sees Base as model for secure Layer 2 development appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has offered rare public praise for Coinbase’s Base network, describing it as a benchmark for how Layer 2 solutions should function. In a Sept. 23 post on X, he argued that Base combines practical usability with the security guarantees of Ethereum’s core chain, creating a model that balances convenience and decentralization. Buterin pointed out that Base employs certain centralized mechanisms to improve speed and user experience. Yet, unlike exchanges or custodial services, it does not control user funds. Instead, withdrawals and asset safety remain tied to Ethereum’s underlying infrastructure. Base Stage 1 He explained that this approach fits within the Stage 1 criteria defined by analytics platform L2Beat, where even a network outage cannot compromise users’ right to reclaim their assets. He stated: “Stage 1 means that a security council with a 75% vote can override the onchain code. However, stage 1 also requires that a quorum-blocking (>=26%) portion of the council sits outside the org that is managing the L1. Hence, the org cannot unilaterally censor or steal via a security council vote, so they are not a custodian.” Notably, L2Beat identifies Base as one of only eight projects that qualify for Stage 1 status, underlining Buterin’s claim that the chain functions as an extension of Ethereum’s trust model rather than a detached service. According to Buterin, calling Layer 2s “non-custodial” is more than a branding exercise. Their security derives from Ethereum’s smart contract logic, which ensures Layer 1 ultimately controls the movement of funds. This safeguard makes it impossible for operators to misappropriate assets or selectively block withdrawals. He stressed that these protections are not abstract theories but concrete technical pathways already written into Ethereum’s base layer. Base dominance Buterin’s endorsement comes as Base cements itself as one of the most active L2 networks.…

Ethereum’s Buterin sees Base as model for secure Layer 2 development

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 17:39
1
1$0.015008+117.72%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004757+0.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08495-0.19%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05149-0.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017302-0.31%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4456-4.80%

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has offered rare public praise for Coinbase’s Base network, describing it as a benchmark for how Layer 2 solutions should function.

In a Sept. 23 post on X, he argued that Base combines practical usability with the security guarantees of Ethereum’s core chain, creating a model that balances convenience and decentralization.

Buterin pointed out that Base employs certain centralized mechanisms to improve speed and user experience.

Yet, unlike exchanges or custodial services, it does not control user funds. Instead, withdrawals and asset safety remain tied to Ethereum’s underlying infrastructure.

Base Stage 1

He explained that this approach fits within the Stage 1 criteria defined by analytics platform L2Beat, where even a network outage cannot compromise users’ right to reclaim their assets.

He stated:

Notably, L2Beat identifies Base as one of only eight projects that qualify for Stage 1 status, underlining Buterin’s claim that the chain functions as an extension of Ethereum’s trust model rather than a detached service.

According to Buterin, calling Layer 2s “non-custodial” is more than a branding exercise. Their security derives from Ethereum’s smart contract logic, which ensures Layer 1 ultimately controls the movement of funds.

This safeguard makes it impossible for operators to misappropriate assets or selectively block withdrawals. He stressed that these protections are not abstract theories but concrete technical pathways already written into Ethereum’s base layer.

Base dominance

Buterin’s endorsement comes as Base cements itself as one of the most active L2 networks.

Data from L2Beat shows the chain now handles around 160 transactions per second, amounting to nearly 360 million transactions in the past month.

In terms of total value locked (TVL), Base has also climbed to nearly $15 billion, second only to Arbitrum’s roughly $20 billion.

Much of this growth stems from Coinbase’s backing of the layer-2 solution. The $85 billion firm provides technical support and has extended its brand credibility as the largest US-based crypto exchange to Base.

This involvement has helped amplify Base’s adoption, making it a dominant player in the Layer 2 landscape.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/base-wins-vitalik-buterin-praise-as-160-tps-sparks-an-l2-arms-race-toward-20b-territory/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the cryptocurrency business unit of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, announced on Tuesday that it has established a new office in Madrid, Spain, officially entering the Spanish market. This move expands its European presence to eight centers, including Frankfurt, Zurich, and Milan. Earlier this year, the company received Europe's first full-territory license under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), providing cryptocurrency trading and custody solutions to banks, brokers, and asset managers.
Movement
MOVE$0.116-1.52%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 17:16
Partager
Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk, Hyperliquid, once a leading player in the on-chain perpetual swap market, is gradually being overtaken by emerging platforms such as Lighter and Aster, resulting in a decline in market share. According to Dune data, Hyperliquid's market share of the on-chain cryptocurrency perpetual swap market reached 71% in May of this year, but has now fallen to 38%. Meanwhile, Lighter and Aster's market shares have increased from low single-digit percentages in May to 16.8% and 14.9%, respectively. The on-chain perpetual swap market is experiencing rapid growth. Over the past four weeks, cumulative trading volume across all platforms has approached $700 billion, with $42 billion traded in the last 24 hours alone. The number of on-chain perpetual swap protocols has rapidly increased from just two in 2022 to over 80 today. This growth demonstrates the vitality of the market: a thriving market attracts numerous new participants, intensifying competition and challenging the market share and profitability of early entrants.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011187+1.07%
Aster
ASTER$1.7146+8.60%
MAY
MAY$0.03988-3.15%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 17:24
Partager
Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Solana is off to a strong September run. After bouncing from the $200 zone, SOL now trades just under $250 and shows no sign of slowing. Among analysts watching this rally, trader Crypto Patel stands out for setting bold targets that have grabbed the market’s attention. What Crypto Patel’s Chart Shows Patel’s weekly chart highlights
1
1$0.014731+114.23%
Solana
SOL$218.14-1.92%
Sign
SIGN$0.07774-9.89%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Is EverGrow coin Dead? Price and Latest Updates

Circle Beats USDH to the Punch with USDC Launch on HyperEVM