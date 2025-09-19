Ethereum’s Fusaka update slated for December 3rd, 2025

Key Takeaways

Ethereum will launch the Fusaka hard fork on December 3rd, 2025.

Fusaka will introduce PeerDAS to improve data availability and scalability.

Ethereum, a decentralized blockchain platform, will implement its Fusaka hard fork upgrade on December 3rd, 2025, designed to enhance data availability and scalability through features like PeerDAS (Peer Data Availability Sampling).

The upgrade aims to expand Ethereum’s data capacity up to 10 times, potentially boosting Layer 2 solutions such as rollups. Developer communities estimate the enhancement could enable transaction speeds of up to 12,000 TPS across the ecosystem by 2026.

Ethereum underwent several major upgrades in recent years, including the transition to Proof-of-Stake in 2022 known as The Merge, which reduced energy consumption by over 99% compared to its previous Proof-of-Work model.

Previous upgrades like Pectra incrementally increased Ethereum’s data blob capacity, setting the stage for Fusaka’s focus on further scaling to support higher transaction throughput.

The upgrade aligns with Ethereum’s dominance in decentralized finance, where it holds over 50% of the total value locked in DeFi protocols. Fusaka could strengthen this position by reducing costs and improving efficiency for users and developers.