Ethereum’s issues trigger massive slashing: 39 validators lose $1.3K each

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 08:57
Key Takeaways

Ethereum faced its largest slashing event since the PoS transition, with 39 validators penalized due to operator errors. But despite setbacks, ETH’s price climbed above $4,400.

Ethereum’s [ETH] recent surge in price and demand has been shadowed by an unexpected setback.

On the 10th of September, the network witnessed one of its largest coordinated slashing events since transitioning to proof-of-stake in 2022, with 39 validators penalized, according to Beaconcha.in.

How did SSV Network play a role in this mishap?

Operators caused the incident through missteps involving the SSV Network, a distributed validator technology (DVT) protocol that boosts decentralization by splitting validator keys across multiple operators.

Although the protocol itself remained intact, the event exposed how delicate poorly maintained infrastructure can be for staking.

SSV founder Alon Muroch explained that third-party providers relying on SSV’s framework operated the affected validators.

He said that a cluster of validators tied to liquid staking provider Ankr triggered slashing when routine maintenance unexpectedly caused penalties.

The losses incurred

Validators that migrated from Allnodes two months earlier triggered another incident, as duplicate setups during the migration caused repeated signing and led to slashing.

Each validator lost around 0.3 ETH, approximately $1,300, and additional inactivity leaks further increased the financial impact.

The incident affected a total of 39 validators, marking one of Ethereum’s largest coordinated slashing events since the transition to proof-of-stake in 2022.

Investigators confirmed that operators, not the protocol, caused the penalties, highlighting the serious consequences of operational lapses.

What’s more?

That being said, slashing incidents remain uncommon on Ethereum; fewer than 500 validators out of 1.2 million have faced penalties since the Beacon Chain launched in 2020, but this case affected a significant number.

Mass slashings hit validators hard because correlated misbehavior not only triggers direct penalties but also activates inactivity leaks, magnifying the losses further.

Ethereum designed this system to deter systemic failures, but even honest mistakes can become extremely costly.

Although Ethereum’s core software remains robust, human error and mismanagement by providers can still create vulnerabilities with serious financial consequences.

Ethereum price action and other trends

The slashing event may have rattled some stakers, but Ethereum’s broader trajectory remains firmly on course.

At the time, ETH was trading at $4,416.02, up 2.11% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

Additionally, the rollout of leanVM, a zkVM designed for efficiency and scalability, has already demonstrated meaningful performance improvements.

While co-founder Vitalik Buterin’s push for a leaner, more resilient architecture reinforces confidence in the network’s long-term vision.

Together, these developments suggest that even as operational setbacks occur, Ethereum’s ecosystem remains focused on scaling, decentralization, and sustainable growth.

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/ethereums-issues-trigger-massive-slashing-39-validators-lose-1-3k-each/

