Ethereum's McDonald's Moment: How Rollups Became a Franchise

Par : PANews
2025/08/19 17:00
SSV Token
SSV$8.434-2.45%
alon
ALON$0.004927-3.86%

By Alon Muroch, CEO of SSV Network

Ethereum Rollups have become the franchise model of Web3 — they are autonomous platforms, strategic products, and programmable economies. In many ways, they embody a modern franchise model: autonomous yet brand-aligned, interoperable yet purpose-built, and flexible yet rooted in common standards.

Ethereum as a franchisor

In this model, Ethereum acts like McDonald’s headquarters, acting as a franchisor, setting brand standards and core rules, and providing infrastructure to ensure scalability. This includes:

✅ Achieve global transaction finality through Ethereum's validator set

✅ Neutral and trusted settlement layer

✅ Standardized tools: Solidity, EVM, wallets, cross-chain bridges, RPC

✅ Large developer ecosystem and trust foundation

Ethereum's value lies not only in its technology, but also in its institutions and culture. When a Rollup is connected to Layer 1, it inherits Ethereum's "brand authorization." The trust of users and builders stems from: Ethereum's encryption technology + community consensus + decentralized values.

Rollups as Franchise Branches

Rollup operators are franchisees who operate exclusive "on-chain stores" and customize the environment while assuming operational responsibilities.

Inheriting the credibility of Ethereum, they can:

✅ Custom runtime: EVM, zkVM, WASM or custom virtual machine

✅ Customized fee structure: 0 Gas experience, fiat-pegged pricing, rebate mechanism

✅ Governance mechanism: DAO, multi-signature, token voting or social recovery

✅ Modify infrastructure: self-selected sorter, data availability layer (DA), cross-chain bridge, proof system

✅ Extended functionality: identity layer, privacy precompiled contracts, AI agents, etc.

In short, Rollups are application-specific economies that fully control the execution environment while anchoring Ethereum to achieve trust and interoperability.

Just like McDonald's... McDonald's stores around the world share a unified logo, yet are operated locally. The McDonald's in Rome uses a black and gold aesthetic to match the ancient architecture; McDonald's in India offers spicy cheese rolls; and McDonald's in France offers espresso and macarons.

Similarly:

✅ DeFi Rollup: Completely eliminate gas fees + high-frequency trading optimization

✅ Game Rollup: Using WASM to implement real-time logic and user experience abstraction

✅ Social Rollup: Focus on throughput, on-chain messaging, and identity

These are “McRollups” — they follow Ethereum standards, settle back to Ethereum’s base layer, and interoperate through a shared protocol.

Technical Inspiration: zkTLS’s Application Boundaries Go Beyond “Resume Verification”

Rollup as a product

Operating a Rollup ≠ deploying smart contracts — it’s essentially like launching a company, or more precisely, a full-stack SaaS platform:

✅ Managing uptime: sequencers, data availability (DA), proofs, node liveness

✅ Recruiting developers: building SDK, writing documentation, setting up ecological funds

✅ Support users: wallets, block explorers, support processes, fiat currency deposit channels

✅ Control the economy: gas tokens, cross-chain bridge fees, MEV fees, governance mechanisms

The most successful Rollup teams will treat it as a business - a vertically integrated business (storefront + backend + distribution channels + monetization engine) that is composable but optimized for users.

The power of shared infrastructure

Rollup's autonomy is achieved through collaboration with the Ethereum ecosystem:

✅ Standardized cross-chain bridge → Standardized interoperability

✅ Shared sorting layer (such as Superchain, AggLayer, Espresso) → Atomic cross-chain interaction

✅ DA networks (such as EigenDA, Celestia) → reduce costs while maintaining Ethereum consistency

✅ Unified tool chain → Developers don’t need to start from scratch

This enables a seamless user experience — if synchronous composability is achieved, accounts, assets, and identities can be transferred across Rollups as if they were within a single chain.

Synchronous Composability: Ethereum’s Strategic Imperative

If Rollups are franchises, then Synchronous Composability is the logistics, coordination, and communication network that transforms them from isolated branches into a unified global value chain. Without it, Rollups are powerful but fragmented; with it, they become a tightly connected, interoperable network of programmable economies.

What is synchronous compositionality?

Synchronous composability allows smart contracts on different Rollups to interact within the context of a single transaction — in an atomic and deterministic manner. In simple terms:

✅ Rollup A contract can call Rollup B contract and return the result immediately

✅ Users can perform cross-chain operations just like on a single chain

✅ Developers do not need to design asynchronous bridges

It turns Rollups into modular components of a unified system, rather than isolated chains stitched together by cross-chain bridges.

No synchronous composability

❌ Rollups become economic islands

❌ Liquidity fragmentation

❌ Users encounter cumbersome cross-chain operations

❌ Developers are forced to adopt asynchronous processes

❌ dApps lose their atomic logic

This could break Ethereum’s superpower: seamless composability.

Synchronous combination

✅ Instant interaction between contracts across Rollups

✅ Cross-domain flash loans/DAO made simple

✅ Liquidity flows freely

✅ User-unconscious cross-domain operations

✅ Ethereum is a multi-style single chain

Synchronous composability not only improves the experience, but also unlocks entirely new types of decentralized applications that would otherwise be impossible.

How Synchronous Compositionality Works (Under the Hood)

See in-depth technical specs: https://medium.com/@alonmuroch-65570/enabling-cross-chain-synchronous-and-atomic-messages-for-the-op-stack-eaa4e58c1d92

✅ Shared coordination network: Deterministically sort transactions across multiple Rollups (e.g. Optimism Superchain, Espresso, Astria)

✅ Shared Data Availability Layer: Rollups publish and consume data from a common source, ensuring visibility across all chains (e.g. EigenDA, Celestia)

✅ Standardized message layer: supports atomic, secure, and verifiable cross-chain messaging

✅ Ethereum Settlement: All Rollups are eventually settled on Ethereum, where finality, data validity, and dispute resolution converge

Together, these components create a unified execution context across autonomous Rollups.

Real-world use cases

✅ DeFi arbitrage: Rollup A borrows → Rollup B trades → repayment (completed in a single transaction)

✅ Cross-Rollup NFT: Chain A minting → Chain B game → Chain C transaction (instant completion)

✅ Cross-domain DAO: Proposal/execution across multiple Rollups (treasury operations + governance logic)

✅ Unified entrance: user-friendly cross-chain interaction

The Dangers of Lack of Synchronous Compositionality: Rollup Centrifugal Risk

As Rollups grow in users, capital, and brand influence, their incentive to align with Ethereum will weaken unless Ethereum provides the infrastructure that keeps them composable.

Rollup Escape Tracks

Without synchronous composability, Ethereum could lose the Rollups it helped launch. As these Rollups mature — accumulating users, liquidity, and developer attention — they become increasingly self-sufficient. They become less dependent on the Ethereum base layer.

At some point, the following logic becomes persuasive:

“Why should we continue to pay the cost of Ethereum finality if we can’t benefit from shared liquidity or shared execution?”

This is the escape path. As more Rollups reach this threshold, they may:

✅ Self-built full-stack solution (sequencer/DA/cross-chain bridge)

✅ Anchoring alternative settlement layer

✅ Prioritize vertical integration

With every Rollup that exits, Ethereum’s network effect weakens. Without composability, Ethereum will cease to be the connective tissue of Web3 and risk becoming just another Layer 1, while Rollups evolve into cloud platforms—autonomous, isolated, and increasingly indifferent to Ethereum’s future.

Synchronous Composability = Ethereum’s Economic Defense Layer

The core of Ethereum's retention of Rollup is to provide irreplaceable collaborative value:

✅ Shared liquidity → Stronger market

✅ Shared user experience → Higher retention

✅ Shared infrastructure → Faster development

✅ Shared state → Deeper integration

This is similar to the network effect of Web2: the more composable Rollups are, the more attractive the entire ecosystem is.

Final Thoughts

Ethereum Rollups are more than just Layer 2. They are franchised economic zones where founders become platform operators and users become citizens of autonomous and interconnected digital nations. They:

✅ Logically autonomous

✅ Customizable user experience

✅ Tokenization in ordering and infrastructure

✅ Maintain consistency through Ethereum’s finality and values

This is not just "your application, your chain", but your chain, market and economy based on the Ethereum track.

Welcome to the age of McRollups.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.483-3.87%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000273-1.79%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.995+6.91%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Partager
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$113,865.08-1.59%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Partager
Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

XRP, XLM & ALGO: The Blockchain Backbones of Government-Aligned LiquidityTaking on X, formerly Twitter, crypto observer SMQKE highlights a new category of digital assets emerging beyond speculation and retail hype, which is government-aligned digital assets.Built or positioned to serve as liquidity rails for states, central banks, and regulated institutions, this class is led by Ripple's XRP, Stellar (XLM), and Algorand (ALGO).Unlike meme coins or decentralized experiments, these three projects have consistently sought alignment with regulatory frameworks, enterprise adoption, and government partnerships. Their emphasis is not on retail speculation, but on building institutional-grade financial plumbing.SMQKE points out, “Assets like XRP, Stellar and Algorand are optimized for liquidity provision, high-throughput settlement and interoperability with existing financial infrastructure.”XRP, through Ripple, has established itself as a bridge currency for cross-border payments, offering low-cost, high-speed settlements tested by banks and remittance providers worldwide. With Ripple actively collaborating on central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilots, XRP’s technology is increasingly positioned to play a structural role in how central banks enable international settlements.XLM, developed by Stellar, shares similar DNA but with a stronger emphasis on inclusion. By targeting remittances and underbanked regions, Stellar has formed partnerships with entities like MoneyGram and has built pathways for converting fiat into digital form seamlessly. Its architecture makes it suitable for government-backed stablecoin issuance, especially in emerging markets where financial accessibility is a priority.Meanwhile, ALGO distinguishes itself with its pure proof-of-stake consensus and scalability. The blockchain has already been used by governments such as the Republic of the Marshall Islands for their digital currency initiative. Its strong focus on compliance, efficiency, and sustainability makes it a contender for large-scale state digital infrastructure projects.Together, XRP, XLM, and ALGO represent a convergence between blockchain innovation and government necessity. While Bitcoin and Ethereum often stand as decentralized counterpoints to traditional finance, these three assets are carving out a role as infrastructural backbones for regulated liquidity.XRP Finds Itself at a CrossroadsAccording to Vlad Anderson, “After teasing a push above $3.25, XRP couldn’t hold momentum. Instead, the price slipped back under $3.15 → $3.10, even testing the $3.00 support zone with a local low at $2.971.”The market analyst added that XRP sits at a make-or-break range and until $3.05/$3.06 is reclaimed as support, bearish pressure dominates.At the time of this writing, XRP was up by 1.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $3.02, according to CoinGecko data.ConclusionCrypto researcher SMQKE urges that as governments fast-track CBDC rollouts and seek reliable cross-border settlement layers, state-aligned assets like XRP, Stellar, and Algorand are set to take center stage. Therefore, the narrative is shifting because digital assets are moving beyond speculation to become the backbone of sovereign liquidity management.Meanwhile, XRP is at a pivotal juncture because unless $3.05/$3.06 flips to support, bearish momentum remains in control.
Threshold
T$0.01608-2.13%
Algorand
ALGO$0.243-4.74%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.45-3.08%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/19 21:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG

TRON will be integrated into the MetaMask wallet