Ethereum's Rally Fuels New Wave of Passive Income with WinnerMining

Par : CryptoNews
2025/08/12 19:00
U.S. Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) ended the week with a sharp rebound, reversing early August losses as investor sentiment turned positive.

Data from SoSoValue show Ethereum ETFs recorded $222.34 million in net inflows on Aug. 8. BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) led with $254.73 million, boosting assets under management to $12.35 billion. Fidelity’s Ethereum Fund (FETH) saw $132.36 million in inflows, and Grayscale’s Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) added $38.25 million.

Analysts link the rebound to a recent executive order by President Donald Trump allowing cryptocurrencies in retirement plans such as 401(k)s — a move expected to broaden Ethereum’s investor base significantly.

Beyond ETFs: Seeking Steady ETH Payouts

While ETFs offer long-term exposure, some Ethereum holders are looking for predictable daily income without relying on market swings. One option gaining traction is WinnerMining, a cloud mining platform that leases computing power through fixed-term contracts.

You can find WinnerMining ETH cloud mining contracts here.

Why Investors Choose WinnerMining

  • $15 sign-up bonus, no deposit required;
  • No maintenance or management fees;
  • Supports ETH, BTC, XRP, USDT, DOGE, and more;
  • Daily returns based on contract rates;
  • Security powered by McAfee® and Cloudflare®;
  • Referral bonuses up to 4.5%.

“As the crypto market matures, more investors are shifting from speculation toward predictable income streams,” said Jeremy Brooks, an analyst at CryptoMetrics. “WinnerMining’s ETH contracts appeal to those seeking steady returns without daily volatility.”

Bottom Line

With ETH ETFs regaining momentum and platforms like WinnerMining providing fixed daily payouts, Ethereum investors can now combine long-term growth potential with short-term cash flow.

(WinnerMining is available on iOS, Android and Google Play. Sign-up bonus terms apply.)

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
