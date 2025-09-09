Ethereum’s Stablecoin Supply Surges by $1 Billion Daily, Reaching $165 Billion

2025/09/09
Key highlights:

  • Ethereum’s stablecoin supply reaches a record $165B, adding $5B in just one week.
  • The network’s market share increases to 57%, surpassing competitors.
  • Tokenized gold and US Treasuries on Ethereum also see significant growth.

The Ethereum network has reached a new all-time high in stablecoin supply at $165 billion, adding $5 billion in just one week. This means the network has effectively been adding nearly $1 billion in stablecoins every day.

Since January 2024, the supply of stablecoins on Ethereum has more than doubled, according to Token Terminal. Data from Token Terminal reports a total supply of $165 billion, giving Ethereum a 57% share of the entire stablecoin market.

Growth of stablecoins on the Ethereum blockchain. Source: Token Terminal

Ethereum maintains a strong lead over competitors. Tron holds only 27%, and Solana trails with less than 4%.

Tokenized gold and real-world assets surge

Ethereum is also leading in tokenized gold, reaching a historic high of $2.4 billion, according to Token Terminal. The supply of tokenized gold has doubled since the start of 2025, and Ethereum dominates this space with a 77% market share, rising to 97% when including Polygon’s Layer 2 solution.

The supply of tokenized gold in the Ethereum network. Source: Token Terminal

The network also controls over 70% of tokenized US Treasury bonds, the second-largest asset class after private lending to move on-chain.

Corporate Accumulation Boosts Ethereum

The growth of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization has fueled Ethereum’s price, which climbed more than 200% since April, reaching just below $5,000 on August 24.

Corporations have been active buyers, adding 2 million ETH to reserves over the last 30 days. Companies such as Bitmine Immersion Tech (BMNR), SharpLink Gaming (SBET), and The Ether Machine (ETHM) now hold a total of 4.71 million ETH, worth over $20.2 billion.

Analyst Anthony Sassano explains the “neutrality” that is fundamental to Ethereum.

Big players drive institutional confidence

Global financial institutions are actively tokenizing their products on Ethereum. Sassano noted:

The Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT) launched on September 1 and currently has $203.6 million in total asset value, according to RWA.xyz.

Ethereum’s growing ecosystem of stablecoins, tokenized gold, and US Treasuries confirms its position as a foundation for traditional financial instruments. The $5 billion inflow of stablecoins in a single week is a clear sign of increasing institutional confidence in the network.

