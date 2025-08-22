Ethereum’s Trillion Dollar Security Project Enters Phase Two



Felix Pinkston



Ethereum’s Trillion Dollar Security project advances to phase two, focusing on user experience issues and wallet security standards to enhance the Ethereum ecosystem.











Ethereum has moved into the second phase of its ambitious Trillion Dollar Security initiative, targeting user experience (UX) and security improvements across the blockchain platform. This development follows a comprehensive survey of the Ethereum ecosystem, which identified key areas for enhancement, according to the Ethereum Foundation.

Focus on User Experience and Wallet Security

The first wave of actions under this phase will concentrate on tackling UX issues that affect both individual and institutional users of Ethereum and its applications. The Ethereum Foundation aims to address these through a mix of immediate and long-term projects aimed at enhancing UX security. This approach will see the launch of multiple project waves, each addressing different security priorities.

One major component of the initiative is the establishment of a “Minimum Security Standard” for Ethereum wallets. This standard aims to ensure that users can manage keys, sign transactions, and interact with on-chain applications securely. The goal is to create a reliable guide for users to identify wallets that meet high-security standards, thereby promoting safer Ethereum usage.

To aid in this endeavor, Ethereum is supporting Walletbeat with a grant. Walletbeat is expected to contribute to the development of this security standard and help assess wallets against it, making security information more accessible to users.

Tackling Blind Signing and Transaction Transparency

Another significant issue highlighted is blind signing, where users sign transactions without understanding the implications. To combat this, Ethereum plans to unblock the “tech tree” to enable more wallets to offer features that decode transaction data into human-readable formats. This would allow users to see clear descriptions of transaction outcomes instead of cryptic code strings.

The Verifier Alliance (VERA) has already made strides in this area by creating a database of over eight million contracts. Ethereum intends to promote VERA’s resources to ensure wallet teams can utilize these open-source tools to improve transaction transparency.

Improving Developer Tools and Resources

In addition to UX improvements, Ethereum is focusing on reducing vulnerabilities in smart contracts by creating an open-source database of known vulnerabilities. This resource aims to assist developers by allowing them to scan contracts for vulnerabilities before deployment. The Ethereum Foundation is seeking collaboration with audit platforms, white hats, and others to build this comprehensive database.

Encouraging Ecosystem Participation

Ethereum is calling for community participation to develop ultra-simple non-tech wallets and enterprise-focused solutions. The demand for user-friendly wallets that cater to non-technical users is high, with features such as easy transactions and built-in swapping capabilities being particularly sought after. Similarly, enterprise users have emphasized the need for privacy, censorship resistance, and compliance in wallet solutions.

As Ethereum advances with its Trillion Dollar Security project, these initiatives are expected to significantly bolster the security and usability of the Ethereum blockchain, benefiting billions of users and securing trillions of dollars in on-chain capital.

Image source: Shutterstock



