Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Makes Stunning Prediction: Details

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 05:06
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.87+10.43%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3458+1.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022393+3.98%
Wink
LIKE$0.012857+1.58%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1302+1.48%
  • Buterin makes important AI prediction
  • The Black Swan’s author on future of AI

Ethereum co-founder and its frontman, Vitalik Buterin, has made an important prediction about one of the ways AI bots may impact the future generation of people positively.

He also shared his take on a phenomenon that is quite popular at the moment — doomscrolling.

Buterin makes important AI prediction

Responding to a tweet published by X user @RuxandraTeslo about doomscrolling, Vitalik Buterin shared his take on this issue. He stated that he believes “there are good things to doomscroll and bad things to doomscroll.”

Right after that, he jumped onto another linked subject, which can be considered the doomscrolling of the future — using AI chatbots.

He predicted that AI can help shape “some of the smartest people of the next generation.” They may become that if they “spend their teenagehood curiously asking the bot all kinds of questions about science, the world, etc for hours a day.”

On the other hand, per Buterin, there will be lots of teenagers who will “waste their lives talking to AI all day about much less meaningful things.”

You Might Also Like

The Black Swan’s author on future of AI

Earlier today, the renowned scholar, statistician and author of such popular books as “The Black Swan” and “Skin in the Game,” Nassim Taleb, also opined on the future impact of artificial intelligence on humanity.

In particular, he spoke about one sphere so far — medicine. Taleb said that while AI can hardly replace doctors yet, it can disrupt the sphere of medical education by helping autodidacts educate themselves much more efficiently.

Source: https://u.today/ethereums-vitalik-buterin-makes-stunning-prediction-details

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Since June, the average daily transaction volume of US dollar stablecoins has exceeded that of BTC and ETH. Standard Chartered said that stablecoin issuers may become the second largest buyer of US de

Since June, the average daily transaction volume of US dollar stablecoins has exceeded that of BTC and ETH. Standard Chartered said that stablecoin issuers may become the second largest buyer of US de

PANews reported on June 25 that according to BusinessLIVE, the average daily trading volume of US dollar stablecoins has exceeded US$100 billion since June, significantly exceeding the trading volume of
Bitcoin
BTC$115,316-1.22%
MAY
MAY$0.0486+0.33%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073--%
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 15:32
Partager
PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Brazilian listed company Méliuz has purchased $28.4 million worth of Bitcoin; cross-border e-commerce company DDC Enterprise has launched a Bitcoin reserve strategy, aiming to reach 5,000 BTC within 36 months; Binance Alpha has added SuiNS Token (NS).
Bitcoin
BTC$115,316-1.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10041-1.74%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22998-3.57%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 17:30
Partager
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.8405+10.30%
MAY
MAY$0.0486+0.33%
Beta Token
BETA$0.0001743+10.80%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Since June, the average daily transaction volume of US dollar stablecoins has exceeded that of BTC and ETH. Standard Chartered said that stablecoin issuers may become the second largest buyer of US de

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Zama Completes $57 Million Series B Financing with a $1 Billion Valuation, Led by Pantera Capital and Others

BlackRock ETH $254M move and the Pepeto versus Little Pepe choice for the best crypto token