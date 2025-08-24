Ether’s August rally could lead to September downtrend, history suggests

Since 2016, whenever Ether’s price has gone up in August, it has historically fallen in September, data shows.

Ether’s price has climbed 25% since the beginning of August, but historical data suggests the cryptocurrency could lose steam in September.

Only time will tell if Ether (ETH) plays out differently this year, with billions flowing into spot Ether ETFs and treasury companies.

Crypto trader CryptoGoos said in an X post on Friday, “ETH seasonality in September during post-halving years is typically negative. Will this time be different?”

