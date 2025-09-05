Etherscan Expands to Sei Blockchain as Network’s Trading Volume Tops $1.3B in August

Popular Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchain explorer Etherscan said it expanded to the Sei blockchain, bringing in a familiar way for users to track on-chain activity.

The new tool, called Seiscan, adapts the widely used Ethereum block explorer to Sei’s EVM-compatible network, according to a blog post on Sei’s website.

Etherscan functions as a search engine for blockchain data showing details on wallet addresses, transactions, token movements and smart contracts and more.

The platform processes more than 1 billion API calls per day across Ethereum and other supported chains, and its arrival on Sei gives builders access to APIs and analytics already relied upon by thousands of decentralized finance protocols.

Sei’s ecosystem is growing quickly. According to DeFiLlama, total value locked on the blcockahin rose from just over $5 million at the start of 2024 to $560 million today. Trading activity also remains strong, with $1.3 billion in August volume, down slightly from a July peak of $1.56 billion.

(DeFiLlama)

The explorer comes more than a month after CoinShares launched a SEI staking exchange-traded product (ETP) with staking yield across Europe.

Sei’s SEI token is down roughly 4.5% in the past 24 hours, while the broader crypto market is down 2.8%.