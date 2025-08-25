Ethos Ex Machina: When AI Generates Trust Without Verification

Par : Hackernoon
2025/08/25 12:56
RealLink
REAL$0.05873+3.23%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005238+1.10%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1198-6.47%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00714+3.32%

Why machine-generated texts sound credible even when they carry no real content.

Opening: the problem we face

The expansion of large language models has created a paradox. On the surface, their outputs look professional. They display balanced sentences, cautious phrasing, numbered outlines, and institutional tone. These are the cues that in traditional writing signal expertise and responsibility. Yet behind the polished surface, much of this writing lacks substance. What makes readers trust these texts? Why do they sound convincing even when they deliver almost nothing?

The central question is simple: why do we believe them?

Introducing Ethos Ex Machina

The answer is what we call Ethos Ex Machina. It is the capacity of machines to generate the appearance of credibility through syntax alone. No facts are required. No authorial identity is needed. What persuades the reader is the structural form of the text itself.

Ethos, in classical rhetoric, was anchored in the moral character of the speaker. In modern scholarship, it is often associated with authorial reliability or institutional reputation. With AI systems, both of these anchors collapse. There is no speaker, and the “author” is a statistical process. Even so, the texts produced sound authoritative. This is not accidental. It results from the repeated use of structural markers that function as signals of credibility.

How it works: the mechanics of credibility without content

Ethos Ex Machina relies on a limited set of recurring configurations:

  1. Symmetric coordination. Sentences balanced in length and category create an impression of fairness. Readers assume the text is weighing options, even when no evidence is provided.
  2. Measured negation. Phrases like “cannot be excluded” or “not inconsistent with” suggest caution and restraint. They simulate the language of careful analysis.
  3. Legitimate passives. When actions are expressed without agents, especially in procedural contexts, the text feels impersonal and objective.
  4. Calibrated modality. Words like “may,” “likely,” or “suggests” make the text sound cautious, avoiding both overstatement and denial.
  5. Nominalizations. Transforming verbs into nouns (for example, “evaluation” instead of “we evaluated”) abstracts away from individual actors and signals institutional rigor.
  6. Balance operators. Concessive structures such as “although X, Y” create an appearance of impartiality, as if both sides have been considered.
  7. Reference scaffolds. Numbered sections, headings, and internal cross-references provide the skeleton of procedural order, even when the sections contain little substance.

Together these markers create the illusion of expertise. They are the grammar of credibility. Readers interpret them as signs of neutrality, professionalism, or procedural control. In reality, they may simply be the product of automated compilation.

Why it matters for scholars and professionals

For linguists, Ethos Ex Machina demonstrates that syntax is not just a medium for meaning but a generator of authority in its own right. The credibility of a text can now be traced to patterns of coordination, passives, and modality, not to the knowledge or intention of an author.

For jurists, the implications are profound. Legal drafts and administrative memos often rely on impersonality and scaffolding. If these features can be generated automatically, then the legitimacy of such documents can be simulated without real verification. What looks like a lawful or procedural voice may in fact be nothing more than formal mimicry.

For developers, the lesson is sobering. Large language models succeed at sounding right not because they understand but because they reproduce the structural signals humans mistake for expertise. Recognizing these signals is essential for building systems that do not simply package emptiness in the clothing of authority.

Examples that expose the illusion

Consider two short passages:

  • “The measures were reviewed, and the procedure was confirmed. Although challenges remain, progress is evident. The outcome cannot be excluded.”
  • “We looked at the steps. There are still problems. It may or may not be correct.”

The first passage contains almost no information, yet it feels authoritative. The second says the same thing but appears casual and unreliable. What separates them is not meaning but structure. This is Ethos Ex Machina in action.

Risks of structural authority

The danger of Ethos Ex Machina is that it allows authority to circulate without verification. Once readers learn to trust form over substance, truth becomes optional. Institutions that adopt machine-generated drafts may unintentionally reinforce this effect, approving documents because they “sound right” rather than because they are correct.

Over time, the inflation of credibility can erode trust itself. If every text can be made to look authoritative through structural markers, then credibility ceases to discriminate between genuine expertise and automated mimicry. What once signaled rigor may come to signal emptiness.

Why repetition matters

This article is the final piece in a series that has traced the displacement of ethos from author to structure. Ethos Without Source showed that credibility could survive the disappearance of the author. The Grammar of Objectivity demonstrated that neutrality could be simulated through balance and form. Ethos Ex Machina takes the final step, proving that credibility can survive the disappearance of content itself.

The repetition of markers in this work is deliberate. It is both a consolidation for academic readers and a translation for non-specialists. By showing again and again how coordination, passives, and scaffolds work, the analysis ensures that the mechanism is visible, not hidden.

Closing call: vigilance over form

Ethos Ex Machina is not a metaphor. It is a mechanism already at work in everyday texts. We must learn to recognize it, to separate the appearance of credibility from its substance. For scholars, this means refining tools for analyzing structural authority. For institutions, it means resisting the temptation to equate professional form with legitimacy. For the wider public, it means questioning why certain phrases make us trust what may in fact be empty prose.

Authority no longer resides in authorship or in evidence. It can now be compiled by machines. Recognizing this fact is the first step toward maintaining responsibility in an era where the illusion of authority is only a prompt away.

Further reading and full article

The complete academic version of Ethos Ex Machina is available here:

  • SSRN Author Page: [https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/cfdev/AbsByAuth.cfm?perid=7639915]()
  • Zenodo DOI: [https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.15754714]()
  • Personal site: https://www.agustinvstartari.com/
  • ORCID: https://orcid.org/0000-0001-7793-0011

Ethos

I do not use artificial intelligence to write what I don’t know. I use it to challenge what I do. I write to reclaim the voice in an age of automated neutrality. My work is not outsourced. It is authored. \n — Agustin V. Startari

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital Push $1B Solana Treasury Initiative

Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital Push $1B Solana Treasury Initiative

Highlights: Three firms are planning a $1B Solana treasury to create one of the largest single-asset crypto funds. The proposal, if implemented, could influence the price and liquidity of Solana. Corporate treasuries are expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, with Solana gaining ground among major institutional players. Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are raising $1 billion to create a large Solana-focused treasury, according to a Bloomberg report. The three firms are holding talks with investors while working on plans to acquire a publicly traded company. They intend to transform the acquired entity into a digital asset treasury business dedicated to Solana. This approach would allow the firms to consolidate resources and create one of the largest single-asset treasuries in the market. According to Bloomberg, Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto are in talks with potential backers to raise about $1 billion to acquire Solana (SOL), which would mark the largest treasury dedicated to the token. Cantor Fitzgerald is acting as the lead banker for the… pic.twitter.com/jz8CsmTZTe — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 25, 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald is acting as the lead banker for the transaction. The deal is expected to close in early September, giving the group a short timeline for execution. Market observers see the proposed fund as an extension of strategies pioneered by corporate treasuries that first concentrated on Bitcoin. While many firms still favor Bitcoin and Ethereum, Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin are focusing on Solana because of its rapid growth and expanding use cases. This coordinated initiative signals growing institutional interest in digital assets outside the two dominant cryptocurrencies. Analysts argue that the new raise of $1 billion is a testament to the belief in the potential of Solana remaining one of the top blockchain networks. Institutional Interest Builds Around Solana Treasury The Solana Foundation has already supported the plan, which lends credence to the campaign. Market analysts believe that creating an exclusive treasury would aid in decreasing the circulating supply of Solana. Nick Ruck, director at LVRG Research, said that institutional support of this scale could attract more developers and ecosystem projects. This strategy mirrors a trend among corporate treasuries. MicroStrategy made the idea of owning Bitcoin popular among many businesses, but firms rapidly diversified into Solana, BNB, and XRP. Publicly traded companies currently possess over 6 million SOL, as per available data. One such project is Upexi, which has obtained a $200 million credit line to expand its Solana reserves. SOL Strategies holds more than 420,000 Solana tokens in its treasury and is preparing for a Nasdaq listing. JUST IN: Solana treasury company @UpexiTreasury has surpassed 2 million $SOL in holdings, now worth $334M. In July, Upexi raised $200M and acquired over 1.26M $SOL, growing its treasury by 172%. pic.twitter.com/2DHwTOfOXF — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) August 5, 2025 Solana has gained popularity owing to its scalability, low fees, and speed. It powers a wide range of decentralized finance platforms, gaming projects, and consumer-facing applications. The network also gained traction during last year’s surge in memecoin trading. As a result, institutional players are taking notice, and they now view Solana as a strong alternative to Ethereum. Market Implications and Price Trends The proposed treasury could influence the trajectory of SOL’s price. Meanwhile, none of the companies have confirmed the plans as of press time. At the same time, Solana’s price action has shown strong momentum. SOL is trading at $199.42 after dropping 4.16% in the past day. The trading volume has increased by 997.33% to $13.46 billion, signaling robust activity. Its market capitalization stands at $107.77 billion, and it has gained 10.45% in the past week and 5.49% in the past month. Source: CoinMarketCap eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Threshold
T$0.01642-1.14%
Solana
SOL$198.42-3.30%
Binance Coin
BNB$862.72-0.13%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/25 18:23
Partager
NYSE Arca Files 19b-4 Filing for Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

NYSE Arca Files 19b-4 Filing for Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the US SEC documents, NYSE Arca has submitted a 19b-4 application document for the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, BT. The
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0562-20.39%
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 07:01
Partager
BitMine deepens its Ethereum bet with $46m as corporate holdings surge

BitMine deepens its Ethereum bet with $46m as corporate holdings surge

Bitmine Ethereum
Partager
Crypto.news2025/08/25 19:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital Push $1B Solana Treasury Initiative

NYSE Arca Files 19b-4 Filing for Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

BitMine deepens its Ethereum bet with $46m as corporate holdings surge

Vitalik Buterin Defends Ethereum's Future Against Centralization with EIP-7805

The Future of Tractable Deep Generative Models