ETHShanghai Hackathon Registration Open: AI×ETH, DeFi×Infra, Public Goods, and Open Source Development Tracks Fully Open

01Why ETHShanghai?

Every evolution of Ethereum has redefined the boundaries of blockchain:

The Merge (2022): Energy Transition Towards a Sustainable Future

Shapella (2023): Unleashing liquidity and driving inclusive participation in the internet

Dencun (2024): EIP-4844, which will dramatically reduce L2 costs and ignite an explosion of applications

Pectra (2025): Reshaping scalability, interactive experience, and staking mechanisms

Now, Ethereum is not only the cornerstone of blockchain, but also a testing ground for the new generation of the Internet.

ETHShanghai Hackathon 2025 will be the Builder stage in this wave of innovation, igniting the next decade.

02Event Highlights (Overview)

Three cutting-edge tracks - AI × ETH, DeFi × Infra, and public goods x open source construction, focusing on the hottest trends in the industry.

Global Builder Gathering - 100 developers will be selected from 500+ applicants, and 30-40 projects will be incubated and implemented on-site in Shanghai.

Extreme Creativity Challenge - 72 consecutive hours of high-intensity development, witnessing the technological breakthrough and product prototype from 0 to 1.

The winning team will present their achievements on the main stage of the ETHShanghai Summit to investors, funds, ecosystem partners and global media.

Top ecological resources - top ecological project technical experts, funds and incubator support, accompanying the project growth throughout the entire cycle.

Long-term development opportunities — Winning projects will receive funding, incubation recommendations, and ecosystem integration, becoming a key force driving Ethereum's next decade.

03Main Tracks

AI × ETH

It is no longer just an assistant outside the chain, but has gradually evolved into a "native participant" on the chain.

With the development of smart contract automation, on-chain governance and transaction agency, and AI-driven risk control and stability mechanisms, AI is reshaping Ethereum's interaction methods and productivity paradigm.

In this track, you will explore the deep integration of AI and Ethereum, making intelligent entities the key nodes of the on-chain economy, and comprehensively upgrading from protocol logic to user experience.

DeFi x Infra

The future of finance is being reconstructed on the chain.

With the accelerated implementation of RWA and stablecoins, DeFi is moving towards the direction of scale and compliance in parallel.

From cross-chain and interoperability to the rapid evolution of modular infrastructure such as EIP-4844, Rollup, and ZK, Ethereum's expansion at the L1/L2 level and optimization of user experience are gradually becoming the core driving force for industry upgrades.

In this track, you will focus on the next-generation DeFi infrastructure, building a secure, intelligent, and scalable financial network, and opening new bridges for global liquidity.

Public Goods x Open Source Construction

The future of Ethereum depends on public goods and the spirit of open source.

From continuous investment in public goods to collaborative creation of open source construction, the Ethereum ecosystem is constantly consolidating infrastructure and community trust, and promoting the value consensus of long-termism and sustainable development.

Here, you will build the underlying building blocks that benefit the entire ecosystem and take open finance and open society one step further.

04Support and Resources (How We'll Help You)

Mentor guidance: ETH ecological project team members, technical experts

Technical training: closely follow the direction of the competition, covering cutting-edge topics such as AI

Ecological links: direct access to VC funds, project owners, partners and media

Long-term development: Winning projects can receive funding, incubator recommendations, and follow-up support

05 Requirements

GitHub public code repository (including README)

Demo video (≤3 minutes)

Optional Submission: Pitch Deck

Team size: no more than 5 people

Project scope: The entry is for the first time and has not been published on any platform or participated in other competitions before

06Schedule​

September - Registration opens & rolling selection

- Registration opens & rolling selection October 18th – 21st — Hackathon (Shanghai, Offline)

— Hackathon (Shanghai, Offline) October 22nd - Summit Main Stage Demo & Results Announcement

07Judging Criteria

Technical Execution: Code Quality and Completeness

Innovation and creativity: originality and breakthrough

Practicality and influence: Can it solve real problems and have ecological value?

User experience: ease of use and security

Hackathon Progress: Completion and Iteration Speed

08Call to Action

ETHShanghai 2025 Hackathon

It's not just a competition,

It is the Builder Experimental Field after the tenth anniversary of Ethereum.

If you want to:

Breakthroughs in cutting-edge areas such as AI, RWA, and public goods

Co-create with global developers and connect with investors and partners

Get your project on the main stage of the ETHShanghai Summit

Sign up now and be part of driving the future of Ethereum!