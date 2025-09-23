  TLDR ETHZilla secures $350M via convertible bonds to boost Ethereum holdings and DeFi investments. The company plans to use funds for Ethereum Layer-2 projects and tokenized real-world assets. ETHZilla now holds around 102,000 ETH, becoming a significant institutional player in Ethereum. ETHZilla’s pivot from biotech to crypto aims for recurring revenue through Ethereum-based investments. [...] The post ETHZilla to Invest $350M in Ethereum and DeFi Ecosystem Through Convertible Bonds appeared first on CoinCentral.  TLDR ETHZilla secures $350M via convertible bonds to boost Ethereum holdings and DeFi investments. The company plans to use funds for Ethereum Layer-2 projects and tokenized real-world assets. ETHZilla now holds around 102,000 ETH, becoming a significant institutional player in Ethereum. ETHZilla’s pivot from biotech to crypto aims for recurring revenue through Ethereum-based investments. [...] The post ETHZilla to Invest $350M in Ethereum and DeFi Ecosystem Through Convertible Bonds appeared first on CoinCentral.

ETHZilla to Invest $350M in Ethereum and DeFi Ecosystem Through Convertible Bonds

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/23 19:33
RealLink
REAL$0,0604+0,23%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001729-0,74%
Boost
BOOST$0,09796-3,97%
Solayer
LAYER$0,4498-3,12%
Octavia
VIA$0,0151--%

 

TLDR

  • ETHZilla secures $350M via convertible bonds to boost Ethereum holdings and DeFi investments.
  • The company plans to use funds for Ethereum Layer-2 projects and tokenized real-world assets.
  • ETHZilla now holds around 102,000 ETH, becoming a significant institutional player in Ethereum.
  • ETHZilla’s pivot from biotech to crypto aims for recurring revenue through Ethereum-based investments.

ETHZilla, a Nasdaq-listed company that recently transitioned from a biotech focus to cryptocurrency, has raised $350 million through convertible bonds. The funds will be used to expand the company’s Ethereum (ETH) holdings and strengthen its position in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. This shift in strategy is part of a broader trend where institutions are increasingly getting involved in Ethereum’s growth, aiming to capitalize on both its market value and technological developments.

With this new funding, ETHZilla could potentially purchase an additional 120,000 ETH, nearly doubling its current holdings. This move places the company among the largest institutional holders of Ethereum, signaling its commitment to the blockchain and DeFi innovations. ETHZilla already holds 102,000 ETH, which makes it one of the top ten corporate holders of the cryptocurrency.

From Biotech to Blockchain: ETHZilla’s New Strategy

ETHZilla’s pivot from biotechnology to cryptocurrency is significant. Founded in 2016, the company initially focused on clinical-stage biotech. However, after facing significant financial setbacks and a nearly 99% drop in stock value, ETHZilla decided to reinvent itself. Now, instead of biotechnology, ETHZilla is targeting cash-flowing assets within the crypto space.

Rather than just holding Ethereum as a treasury asset, the company is actively investing in Ethereum’s growing ecosystem.

This includes initiatives such as Layer-2 networks, which enhance Ethereum’s scalability, and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) like digital bonds or property. These investments are aimed at generating recurring revenue, which will further strengthen Ethereum’s role in decentralized finance.

Strategic Investments: Layer-2 and Tokenized Assets

ETHZilla’s strategy goes beyond accumulating Ethereum. The company is also investing in Layer-2 networks, which help lower Ethereum’s transaction costs and improve scalability. By deploying capital into Layer-2 projects, ETHZilla is positioning itself at the forefront of Ethereum’s evolution.

Additionally, the company is investing in the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs), which expands the utility of Ethereum in areas like real estate and finance. Tokenized assets allow real-world goods and financial instruments to be represented on the blockchain, broadening Ethereum’s practical applications in DeFi.

ETHZilla’s investments are not limited to Ethereum itself but are designed to enhance the ecosystem around it. This broader approach provides more diversified revenue streams, making the company more resilient in the fast-changing crypto landscape.

A New Era of Corporate Ethereum Treasuries

The scale of ETHZilla’s investment in Ethereum aligns with a broader trend in the crypto industry, where corporations are increasingly holding and managing significant amounts of digital assets. Similar to Bitcoin-focused firms, ETHZilla’s strategy of acquiring and holding large amounts of Ethereum mirrors the practices of corporate treasuries that use crypto as a reserve asset.

The rise of Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs), including ETHZilla, has contributed to a tightening of Ethereum’s available supply. As of now, ETHZilla and similar entities control roughly 4.34% of Ethereum’s circulating supply. This strategy is seen as a way to help reduce the liquidity of Ethereum, which could have long-term effects on its price, especially with around 30% of Ethereum currently staked in the network.

ETHZilla’s approach is notable for its focus on generating revenue from its Ethereum holdings through strategic investments. The company’s $350 million raise will further strengthen its position in the DeFi space, allowing it to scale its operations and pursue high-performance computing opportunities. With this funding, ETHZilla aims to build a lasting presence in the Ethereum ecosystem, positioning itself for long-term growth in the blockchain and crypto sectors.

The post ETHZilla to Invest $350M in Ethereum and DeFi Ecosystem Through Convertible Bonds appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens , the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 343.1 bitcoins (approximately US$ 40.18 million) to a new wallet and is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past.
1
1$0,01566+109,91%
MAY
MAY$0,04012-1,73%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02369--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 17:22
Partager
Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

The post Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov unveiled a proposal on the Curve DAO governance forum that would give the decentralized exchange’s token holders a more direct way to earn income. The protocol, called Yield Basis, aims to distribute sustainable returns to CRV holders who stake tokens to participate in governance votes, receiving veCRV tokens in exchange. The plan moves beyond the occasional airdrops that have defined the platform’s token economy to date. Under the proposal, $60 million of Curve’s crvUSD stablecoin will be minted before Yield Basis starts up. Funds from selling the tokens will support three bitcoin-focused pools; WBTC, cbBTC and tBTC, each capped at $10 million. Yield Basis will return between 35% and 65% of its value to veCRV holders, while reserving 25% of Yield Basis tokens for the Curve ecosystem. Voting on the proposal runs from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. The protocol is designed to attract institutional and professional traders by offering transparent, sustainable bitcoin yields while avoiding the impermanent loss issues common in automated market makers. Diagram showing how compounding leverage can remove risk of impermanent loss (CRV) Impermanent loss occurs when the value of assets locked in a liquidity pool changes compared with holding the assets directly, leaving liquidity providers with fewer gains (or greater losses) once they withdraw. The new protocol comes against a backdrop of financial turbulence for Egorov himself. The Curve founder has suffered several high-profile liquidations in 2024 tied to leveraged CRV purchases. In June, more than $140 million worth of CRV positions were liquidated after Egorov borrowed heavily against the token to support its price. That episode left Curve with $10 million in bad debt. Most recently, in December, Egorov was liquidated for 918,830 CRV (about $882,000) after the token dropped 12% in a single day. He later said on…
Moonveil
MORE$0,08561-2,00%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0,0011927+12,31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01219+0,32%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:00
Partager
Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

The post Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways A Bitcoin-themed tram is running in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum. The tram features notable Bitcoin branding as it traverses the city, serving as a public promotion of cryptocurrency adoption. A Bitcoin-themed tram has been revealed by Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino as operating in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum and highlighting the region’s growing embrace of digital assets. The tram features Bitcoin branding and imagery as it travels through the Italian city. Milan has increasingly become a showcase for blockchain-related events and promotions, reflecting Italy’s growing interest in digital assets. Major Italian cities have hosted conferences and industry gatherings that highlight the country’s ambition to play a role in Europe’s digital asset ecosystem. Local adoption of crypto payments has been steadily increasing, supported by Italy’s fintech and innovation agenda. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-themed-tram-lugano-switzerland/
B
B$0,35446-16,44%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0,9614-0,02%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,03848-5,08%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone

The Cloud Mining Revolution of 2025: Earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and More Cryptocurrencies at Zero Cost