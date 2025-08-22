European Union officials are accelerating plans for a digital euro in response to the recent passage of a stablecoin law in the United States, which has raised concerns about the competitiveness of a European digital currency. The U.S. Congress approved legislation overseeing the $288 billion stablecoin market, prompting EU discussions on potentially utilizing a public […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/eu-accelerates-digital-euro-plans-considering-ethereum-and-solana-for-public-blockchain-implementation/