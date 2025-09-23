TLDR EU finance ministers approve roadmap for the digital euro’s future launch. Digital euro issuance could take up to three years after legislation is passed. Privacy concerns and financial stability risks continue to surround the digital euro. The digital euro aims to reduce EU’s reliance on U.S.-based payment systems. The European Union (EU) is closer [...] The post EU Advances Digital Euro Plan but Full Launch May Take Years appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR EU finance ministers approve roadmap for the digital euro’s future launch. Digital euro issuance could take up to three years after legislation is passed. Privacy concerns and financial stability risks continue to surround the digital euro. The digital euro aims to reduce EU’s reliance on U.S.-based payment systems. The European Union (EU) is closer [...] The post EU Advances Digital Euro Plan but Full Launch May Take Years appeared first on CoinCentral.

EU Advances Digital Euro Plan but Full Launch May Take Years

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/23 03:29
TLDR

EU finance ministers approve roadmap for the digital euro’s future launch.

  • Digital euro issuance could take up to three years after legislation is passed.
  • Privacy concerns and financial stability risks continue to surround the digital euro.
  • The digital euro aims to reduce EU’s reliance on U.S.-based payment systems.

The European Union (EU) is closer to realizing its vision for a digital euro. During a meeting in Copenhagen, EU finance ministers reached an agreement on a roadmap for launching the central bank digital currency (CBDC). The digital euro aims to provide a European alternative to U.S.-dominated payment systems like Visa and Mastercard. While progress has been made, the issuance of the digital euro could still take several years to implement.

The roadmap approved by the ministers includes details on how the digital euro could coexist with commercial bank money. It would also involve consumers and merchants using a digital wallet issued by the European Central Bank (ECB), which is expected to be backed by the Eurosystem’s balance sheet. Despite the steps forward, the full issuance of the digital euro hinges on further legislative approval and ongoing discussions.

A Compromise on Launch and Holding Limits

One of the key elements of the roadmap is the decision to give EU finance ministers a say in the digital euro’s issuance. They will also have a say in setting holding limits for how much each resident can hold in the digital euro.

This measure is seen as a way to alleviate concerns about the potential for large-scale bank runs that could result from widespread adoption.

Paschal Donohoe, the chair of the EU finance ministers’ meetings, emphasized that the agreement allows for further discussion within the Council of Ministers before the final decision is made. This will give lawmakers a chance to address issues such as financial stability and the potential risks associated with introducing the digital euro into the European economy.

Delays in Legislative Approval

Although the EU has made strides in creating a framework for the digital euro, its full rollout still faces several hurdles. The European Commission first proposed legislation for the digital euro in June 2023, but approval from both the European Parliament and the European Council is still pending.

Once the legislation is approved, it will take an estimated two-and-a-half to three years for the ECB to issue the digital euro fully.

This timeline is expected to be lengthy, with the ECB hoping to have the legislation finalized by June 2026. Once in place, the process of issuing the digital euro would then need to be carefully managed to ensure its integration into the existing European financial system.

Concerns Surrounding Privacy and Financial Stability

Despite the progress made on the digital euro, concerns remain about the risks associated with its introduction. Fernando Navarrete Rojas, a Spanish lawmaker, has voiced skepticism about the project. He warned that the digital euro could destabilize financial systems and create new privacy risks.

Rojas’s concerns are echoed by others who argue that the digital euro may exacerbate issues related to fraud prevention and anti-money laundering efforts.

While the ECB has positioned the digital euro as a way to reduce Europe’s reliance on U.S.-based payment systems and to assert Europe’s sovereignty in the global financial system, many questions remain. Key challenges include balancing financial stability with privacy concerns, as well as ensuring that the digital euro can function alongside existing systems without causing disruptions.

