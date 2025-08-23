EU Eyes Ethereum Or Solana For Accelerated Digital Euro Rollout: Report

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/08/23 01:00
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01459+9.12%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05982+1.51%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04207+7.65%

The European Union is speeding up its digital euro project and, in a notable shift, officials are weighing whether to issue the token on a public blockchain—specifically Ethereum or Solana—instead of a closed, private system. The reassessment follows the recent passage of the US stablecoin law (GENIUS Act) and a surge in dollar-denominated tokens, developments that have sharpened Brussels’ concerns about the euro’s role in an increasingly tokenized payments landscape.

According to the Financial Times, “people familiar with the matter added that officials were now considering running a digital euro on a public blockchain such as Ethereum or Solana rather than a private one.”

Why The EU Suddenly Eyes Ethereum And Solana

The pivot under discussion marks a departure from years of ECB signaling that emphasized a tightly controlled, privacy-preserving infrastructure run by the Eurosystem and intermediated by banks and payment providers.

The immediate catalyst, European officials concede in private, is competitive pressure: a maturing, US-led stablecoin regime and the network effects of dollar tokens in commerce and markets. Public-chain issuance—if chosen—would aim to maximize reach and composability in the existing crypto economy, albeit while confronting the policy trade-offs that come with transparency on permissionless ledgers.

ECB Executive Board member Piero Cipollone has repeatedly framed the digital euro as a strategic response to foreign dependence in payments. In a Paris speech this spring he argued that a central bank instrument would “reduce our reliance on foreign providers” and warned that widespread use of dollar stablecoins could erode European banks’ “fees, data and deposits.”

Formally, the ECB describes the digital euro as a “digital equivalent of cash,” free for basic use, privacy-protecting, and universally accepted across the euro area—objectives that are technology-agnostic but stringent in implementation. Whether those goals can be met on a public network will hinge on design specifics: wallet and identity models, on-chain privacy (potentially via cryptographic techniques), settlement finality, and how the two-tier distribution with supervised intermediaries is preserved on open infrastructure. The central bank has not committed to a platform and continues to test multiple architectures.

Public blockchains promise instant integration with the global crypto stack—programmable payments, tokenized deposits, and DeFi-adjacent rails—along with deep liquidity and tooling. But they also surface policy challenges that a private ledger can more readily mitigate: transaction traceability versus user privacy, exposure to network-level congestion or outages, and governance externalities (e.g., protocol upgrades, validator incentives, and MEV) that a sovereign might prefer to control.

EU officials, according to the FT, are working through those trade-offs with a view to preventing the euro from ceding further ground to dollar tokens while maintaining European standards on data protection and financial stability. No final decision has been taken.

The debate over “public versus private” should not obscure a definitional point: the digital euro remains a central bank liability—unlike commercial stablecoins backed by reserves—and would be issued within a legal framework set by EU institutions.

In that sense, the current deliberations are about the rail rather than the nature of the instrument. Still, the rail matters. Choosing Ethereum or Solana would effectively place a euro CBDC alongside the world’s dominant token ecosystems, with all the distribution advantages and regulatory questions that entails.

For Ethereum or Solana, an EU selection would be a powerful catalyst—and a clear signal that public blockchains have reached institutional-grade maturity.

At press time, ETH traded at $4,316.

Ethereum price
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

ETH Price Climbs as Jerome Powell Points to Dovish Fed Shift

ETH Price Climbs as Jerome Powell Points to Dovish Fed Shift

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022764+4.35%
Ethereum
ETH$4,805.33+13.34%
Partager
CoinGape2025/08/23 00:47
Partager
VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream

VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream

TLDR VanEck files first JitoSOL ETF, bridging Solana staking with Wall Street. JitoSOL ETF brings liquid Solana staking yields to traditional investors. VanEck pushes Solana mainstream with first-ever regulated JitoSOL ETF. SEC clarity fuels VanEck’s JitoSOL ETF, linking staking rewards to ETFs. JitoSOL ETF opens new gateway for Solana staking via traditional finance. VanEck has [...] The post VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream appeared first on CoinCentral.
Everscale
EVER$0.01311+77.88%
Octavia
VIA$0.0159+1.27%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/23 01:30
Partager
Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen

Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   De cryptomarkt zit in een fase waarin koersen elkaar snel achter elkaar naar nieuwe all time highs brengen. Bitcoin stond een tijdje boven de $120.000, en altcoins lijken klaar om te volgen. In dit soort fases is de verleiding groot om “nog even te wachten”, met het risico dat je uiteindelijk te laat verkoopt en je papieren winst in rook ziet opgaan. Een plan maken voor je exit is daarom cruciaal. Een methode die steeds meer beleggers gebruiken, is de 3 x 25-methode. Wat houdt de methode in? De 3 x 25-methode is simpel: je verkoopt telkens een kwart van je positie bij vooraf bepaalde koersdoelen. Op die manier neem je al tussentijds winst, zonder alles te vroeg van de hand te doen. Het idee is dat je drie keer 25% van je positie verkoopt, en de resterende 25% bewaart voor het geval de markt nóg gekker doet. Het mooie van dit systeem is dat je niet hoeft te gokken waar de top ligt. Je legt vooraf een plan vast, en laat je emoties erbuiten. Een rekenvoorbeeld Stel je koopt voor €8.000 aan Ethereum bij een koers van €2.000 per ETH. Dat betekent dat je 4 ETH in bezit hebt. Je hanteert de 3 x 25-methode en stelt de volgende doelen: Bij €2.500 verkoop je 25% van je positie: 1 ETH. Op dat moment heb je €2.500 terug in cash en staat je resterende investering nog op winst. Bij €3.200 verkoop je opnieuw 25%: nog eens 1 ETH. Je hebt nu in totaal €5.700 veiliggesteld. Bij €4.000 verkoop je de derde tranche: 1 ETH. Je hebt dan al €9.700 uit de markt gehaald, terwijl je aanvankelijk €8.000 had ingelegd. Met het laatste kwart (1 ETH) speel je verder. Mocht Ethereum daarna stijgen naar €6.000 of zelfs €10.000, dan profiteer je nog steeds mee. Zakt de koers terug, dan heb je in elk geval al winst genomen en je inleg plus meer terugverdiend. Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Bitcoin of crypto kopen in Nederland wordt steeds makkelijker. Deze handleiding laat de belangrijkste methoden om Bitcoin te kopen zien. Ontdek de voor- en nadelen van exchanges, brokers en peer-to-peer platforms. Stap voor stap leren we u waar en hoe u Bitcoin kunt kopen. Van het kiezen van een betrouwbaar platform tot het uitvoeren van… Continue reading Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Waarom werkt dit zo goed? Veel beleggers maken de fout te lang te wachten. Ze zien hun portfolio verdubbelen, maar hopen stiekem op een verdriedubbeling. Wanneer de markt dan draait, eindigen ze uiteindelijk toch met verlies ondanks dat ze eerst op flinke winst stonden. De 3 x 25-methode voorkomt dat je in deze valkuil trapt. Ook geeft het rust: je hoeft niet continu de markt in de gaten te houden of in paniek te verkopen. Je orders staan al klaar en worden automatisch uitgevoerd zodra je koersdoelen bereikt worden. Psychologie en belasting Naast bescherming tegen volatiliteit speelt psychologie een grote rol. In een bull markt wordt iedereen hebzuchtig. Het voelt altijd alsof je te vroeg verkoopt. Toch laat de praktijk zien dat beleggers die discipline hebben, uiteindelijk beter scoren dan degenen die blijven gokken op ‘nog hoger’. Daarnaast is het slim om rekening te houden met belasting. In Nederland valt crypto in box 3, waarbij de Belastingdienst elk jaar kijkt naar je vermogen. Door tijdig winst te nemen en een deel apart te zetten, voorkom je verrassingen achteraf. Welke crypto gaat stijgen?Check onze gids over de crypto die volgens ons snel kan gaan stijgen! Elke crypto investeerder zoekt naar de volgende munt die in waarde kan exploderen. Geopolitieke spanningen en economische onzekerheden hebben vaak een positief effect op de markt. Tegelijkertijd bereikt Ethereum met $270 miljard een nieuwe all-time high in tokenized assets, en waarschuwen analisten voor bubbels. Maar welke crypto gaat stijgen? In dit artikel bekijken experts welke… Continue reading Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Hoe pas je dit toe? De 3 x 25-methode klinkt eenvoudig, maar juist die eenvoud maakt het zo sterk. Je legt vooraf duidelijke doelen vast, neemt stapsgewijs winst en behoudt tegelijk exposure voor het geval de markt nog verder doorschiet. In het rekenvoorbeeld heb je je initiële €8.000 investering al ruimschoots terugverdiend voordat de markt zijn absolute top bereikt. Daarmee ben je beschermd tegen een scherpe correctie, zonder het gevoel te hebben dat je de boot volledig mist. Of je nu handelt in Bitcoin, Ethereum of kleinere altcoins: een exitstrategie is onmisbaar. Met de 3 x 25-methode voorkom je dat emoties je beslissingen overnemen en zorg je ervoor dat je altijd met winst van tafel gaat. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
U
U$0.0163+13.98%
SOLANIUM
SLIM$0.04269+8.81%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192+0.38%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 01:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

ETH Price Climbs as Jerome Powell Points to Dovish Fed Shift

VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream

Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen

XRP koers test opnieuw $3 weerstand volgens MACD signaal

Nvidia AI Chips Face Critical Halt: Unpacking Beijing’s Shocking Security Concerns in the China Market