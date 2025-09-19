EU targets pension growth and tighter crypto oversight

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/19 07:09
Moonveil
MORE$0.08809+1.10%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24937+6.53%
Wink
LIKE$0.009776-4.10%
Boost
BOOST$0.09432+7.04%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02519+0.55%

The European Union(EU)  has vowed to solve rising issues concerning pension investments and crypto trading with a deadline set for the end of the year. This action aims to boost the revival of Europe’s capital markets. 

Following their pledge, the international organization intends to enhance pension investment growth and loosen strict cryptocurrency regulations.

These plans were made public after Maria Luis Albuquerque, a European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services, and the Capital Markets Union, shared them on Thursday, September 18, according to reports from reliable sources.

The commissioner also highlighted that the commission was considering granting the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), its major market regulator, more direct supervisory powers. 

The EU vows to enact effective economic strategies to reform its single market

During a conference in Copenhagen, Albuquerque stated the commission’s main aim towards implementing these changes. Based on her argument, they want to eliminate cross-border barriers, lower administrative expenses, and ensure the implementation of simple regulations.

Her remarks came when individuals raised concerns about getting tired of the EU’s slow-moving approach to reforming its single market.

These concerns were raised a year after Mario Draghi, a prominent Italian economist who served as the European Central Bank’s President (ECB), released a significant report on enhancing the European economy using the financial sector. Even with this economic strategy, Draghi warned that Europe was dragging behind global changes at the beginning of this week.

Meanwhile, as the ESMA gains supervisory powers, the commission will thoroughly assess whether centralized oversight of specific market infrastructures, such as central counterparties, central securities depositories, and trading venues, will be beneficial.

Concerning this, Albuquerque pointed out that emerging sectors like crypto asset service institutions would also benefit from increased centralized supervision while still allowing national authorities to perform their responsibilities.

The EU proposes measures to encourage investments in Europe

Albuquerque shared additional information about the commission’s proposals that are expected to be implemented by the end of this month.  The proposals are intended to encourage investments in Europe and redirect household savings stored in bank accounts into investments.

A reliable source familiar with the situation reported that the commission will propose several tax incentives to promote investment. This will include deductions for opening savings and investment accounts, exemptions on income from investments, and introducing a system that will delay taxes until people withdraw their funds from their bank accounts. 

These suggestions are part of what is referred to as the Savings and Investments Union. This initiative aims to assist European businesses in gaining easier access to funding, as it simultaneously provides more financial opportunities for consumers. This draft may be updated before September 30, the preferred date for the commission to issue these recommendations.

For the EU’s pension plan that Albuquerque had shared earlier, the commission will suggest auto-enrollment for workplace pensions, establish systems that track pensions, and offer advice on the most suitable practices to be adopted.

These recommended measures must undergo the EU legislative process and represent another effort by Brussels to utilize European capital to enhance the local economy.

In the meantime, during her yearly speech last week, President Ursula von der Leyen pointed out internal obstacles in the single market. According to her, they act as a 45% tariff on goods and a 110% tariff on services. 

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI

Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI

The post Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Wednesday, Japanese casual apparel retailer Mac House announced that shareholders approved a name change to Gyet Co., Ltd., signaling a strategic shift into crypto and digital assets. The move highlights a broader corporate plan centered on cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence. It reflects the company’s ambition to launch a global Bitcoin treasury program, drawing attention from both domestic and international observers. “Yet” and Its Global Significance Gyet’s amended corporate charter introduces wide-ranging digital initiatives, adding cryptocurrency acquisition, trading, management, and payment services. The new objectives also cover crypto mining, staking, lending, and yield farming, as well as blockchain system development, NFT-related projects, and research in generative AI and data center operations. These changes indicate a clear intent to diversify beyond apparel and position the company within global technology and finance sectors. Sponsored Sponsored The rebranding reflects Gyet’s aim to operate with a broader international outlook. Its new name conveys three concepts: “Growth Yet,” “Global Yet,” and “Generation Yet,” signaling a desire to create technology-driven value for future generations while expanding beyond Japan’s domestic market. Bitcoin Purchasing and Mining Gyet declared its digital asset ambitions in June 2025 and in July signed a basic cooperation agreement with mining firm Zerofield. The company has since begun a $11.6 million Bitcoin acquisition program and is testing mining operations in US states such as Texas and Georgia, where electricity costs are relatively low. Its goal of holding more than 1,000 BTC is modest globally, but the model—funding purchases and mining with retail cash flow—remains unusual for an apparel business. Within Japan, Gyet follows companies such as Hotta Marusho and Kitabo, which have also diversified into cryptocurrency activities distinct from their original operations. This move may accelerate corporate Bitcoin holdings as a financial strategy, attract interest in overseas mining ventures by Japanese firms, and…
1
1$0.013687+1,268.70%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198321-0.23%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,127.13+0.40%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:13
Partager
SEC approves Grayscale’s multi-crypto fund with XRP, SOL and ADA

SEC approves Grayscale’s multi-crypto fund with XRP, SOL and ADA

GDLC's approval coincides with SEC adopting generic listing standards for crypto ETFs, which would expedite the launch process.
Solana
SOL$246.94+0.34%
XRP
XRP$3.0716-0.53%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0435+1.63%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 10:26
Partager
Aster Price Surges After Airdrop and CZ Mention

Aster Price Surges After Airdrop and CZ Mention

The post Aster Price Surges After Airdrop and CZ Mention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aster, previously referred to as APX, witnessed its token price soar on September 18, rising by over 360% in one day. The surge followed after the project started its airdrop program and from CZ. What’s Driving Aster Price Surge The token’s steep price action came after the token’s airdrop began, and it will run until October 17. Approximately 704 million tokens representing approximately 8.8% of the total supply are being sent to eligible users. These include members of Aster’s Spectra Stage 0 and 1 programs, owners of Aster Gems, and traders of Aster Pro. Adding fuel to the charge, CZ publicly congratulated the Aster team, further increasing visibility to the project. That validation, combined with the token distribution, driven the price surge. Fundamentals Behind the Rally Beyond the frenzy, Aster’s fundamentals have been improving. Based on statistics provided by DeFi Llama. Its perpetual futures platform has seen more than $12 billion worth of trading volume this month, an increase from $9.78 billion in August and $8.5 billion last July. Revenue has increased steeply as well. Fees earned this quarter total $8.82 million, up from only $1.8 million during the same time last year. In Q3 2024, Aster had only generated $11,660 in revenue, but today that number is up to $5.4 million. The total value locked (TVL) in the protocol has hit a record high of $1.85 billion, an astronomical increase from $141 million in January. What’s Next for Aster Analysts believe that the rally may prevail since Aster is now becoming available on additional exchanges, yet it is mainly traded on its own platform. Yet with recipients of the airdrop likely to take profits in place, there will be some pressure selling. Like other recently listed coins like WLFI, Spark, and Avantis, a good starting run will be followed…
1
1$0.013687+1,268.70%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2192-0.63%
Gems
GEMS$0.20316-0.64%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 08:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI

SEC approves Grayscale’s multi-crypto fund with XRP, SOL and ADA

Aster Price Surges After Airdrop and CZ Mention

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Shiba Inu’s Missed Moment – Why $BFX Stands Out in Today’s Best Crypto Presales