EUR/GBP softens to near 0.8650 amid no progress on Russia-Ukraine peace deal

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 00:55
NEAR
NEAR$2.439-8.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09751-2.01%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22277-2.67%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.148-0.94%
READY
READY$0.003208--%
EUR
EUR$1.1605-1.18%
  • EUR/GBP weakens to near 0.8660 in Monday’s early European session. 
  • The upbeat flash UK PMI data support the Pound Sterling. 
  • ECB’s Lagarde said the Europe labor market is in surprisingly good condition. 

The EUR/GBP cross loses ground to around 0.8660 during the early European session on Monday. A slew of better-than-expected UK economic data provides some support to the Pound Sterling (GBP) against the Euro (EUR). Traders will take more cues from the IFO Survey from Germany for fresh impetus, which will be released later on Monday. 

The upbeat preliminary UK S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for August and hot UK July inflation data diminish the odds of the Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts this year. This, in turn, boosts the GBP and acts as a headwind for the cross. Data published this week showed that the UK Composite PMI increased at a faster-than-expected rate to 53.0 owing to strong growth in the services sector. 

Meanwhile, the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July revealed that both headline and core CPI rose at a faster-than-expected rate of 3.8% year on year. The UK central bank cut the interest rates from 4.25% to 4.0% earlier this month as the UK central bank resumed what it describes as a “gradual and careful” approach to monetary easing. A quarter-point cut is not fully priced in until March 2026.  

On the Euro front, the lack of progress in Russia-Ukraine negotiations weighs on the shared currency. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said over the weekend that there was no agenda for such a summit. “Putin is ready to meet with Zelenskyy when the agenda would be ready for a summit. And this agenda is not ready at all,” he said. Persistent conflict between Russia and Ukraine implies higher energy costs and increases geopolitical uncertainty in the Eurozone, which generally exerts some selling pressure on the EUR. 

Nonetheless, rising bets that the European Central Bank (ECB) will keep interest rates on hold next month might help limit the EUR’s losses. ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Saturday that Europe’s labor market has held up far better than expected despite soaring inflation and steep interest-rate hikes in recent years. 

Pound Sterling FAQs

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.
Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.
When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.
A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-gbp-softens-to-near-08650-amid-no-progress-on-russia-ukraine-peace-deal-202508250652

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

PANews reported on June 19 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the giant whale @AguilaTrades, who lost $15.42 million in two failed BTC long positions, has started
Bitcoin
BTC$111,357.25-1.77%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0581-9.50%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:36
Partager
Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Protos, Baton Corp, the parent company of the Meme coin platform Pump Fun, has hired the well-known law firm Brown Rudnick to
FUNToken
FUN$0.009122-3.71%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002804-9.22%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002667+50.42%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 09:53
Partager
Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

PANews reported on June 19 that Fetch.ai CEO and founder Humayun Sheikh announced that the platform's practicality has been significantly improved due to the increased use of ASI1 and proxy
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01277-8.06%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1174-8.49%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0581-9.50%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 16:14
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Traders Spot the Next Dogecoin: Layer Brett Poised for Kickstart Massive Meme Coin Mania

DIN Blockchain Partners with DataVLT to Power AI Agents, DAI-Apps with Data Analytics Capabilities