EUR/GBP steadies as markets weigh Eurozone growth and UK Retail Sales

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 23:42
Moonveil
MORE$0.09468-3.29%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21291+2.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016123-2.07%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.00297+0.33%
Boost
BOOST$0.07094+609.40%
EUR
EUR$1.1722+0.77%
  • EUR/GBP holds steady above 0.8670, as markets weigh subdued Eurozone Q2 growth and the UK’s mixed Retail Sales data.
  • Eurozone Q2 GDP expanded 0.1% QoQ and 1.5% YoY, confirming sluggish growth, while employment rose 0.1% QoQ and 0.6% YoY.
  • UK Retail Sales rose 0.6% in July, but annual growth slowed to 1.1% with prior figures revised lower.

The Euro (EUR) edges higher against the British Pound (GBP) on Friday, with EUR/GBP trading around 0.8680 during the European session. The cross is stabilizing after two straight days of losses as markets digest a mixed set of UK Retail Sales and lingering fiscal concerns, alongside subdued Eurozone growth figures.

Eurostat’s final Q2 release confirmed that the Eurozone economy is expanding at only a modest pace. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose 0.1% QoQ, exactly as expected and unchanged from the earlier estimate, while annual growth picked up slightly to 1.5% from 1.4%. Employment rose by 0.1% in the second quarter, in line with estimates, while annual job growth slowed to 0.6% from 0.7%. The slowdown follows a Q1 boost from tariff front-loading, while persistent uncertainty around US trade measures has encouraged businesses and households to adopt a more cautious stance.

In the UK, July Retail Sales delivered a mixed performance. Headline sales rose 0.6% MoM, beating the 0.2% consensus, though the previous figure was revised sharply lower to 0.3% from 0.9%. On an annual basis, sales increased 1.1%, undershooting expectations of 1.3% and down from a revised 0.9% previously. Excluding fuel, sales rose 0.5% MoM, just above the 0.4% forecast but below the 0.6% prior, while annual growth held at 1.3%, slightly softer than the 1.8% earlier estimate. The details highlight resilient short-term spending but also reveal downward revisions that temper optimism, keeping the outlook for household demand subdued.

Sterling has managed to stabilise but remains under pressure after a volatile week in UK bond markets. Long-dated gilt yields briefly surged to their highest levels since the late 1990s, reviving worries about debt sustainability before easing back on Friday. Analysts at UBS maintain a cautious view on Sterling, projecting the EUR/GBP cross to climb toward 0.8800 by year-end. In the near term, the bank highlights 0.8650 as a key support level; a sustained hold above this area keeps the bias tilted higher.

On the upside, resistance is seen around 0.8700, a break of which would reinforce momentum toward the 0.8750-0.8800 zone. Failure to defend 0.8650, however, could expose the cross to a corrective pullback, with secondary support near 0.8620. Overall, UBS’s technical stance underscores that risks remain skewed toward euro strength as long as fiscal uncertainty continues to weigh on Sterling.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.38%-0.30%-0.18%-0.15%-0.48%-0.49%-0.36%
EUR0.38%0.09%0.10%0.23%-0.01%-0.09%0.02%
GBP0.30%-0.09%0.04%0.14%-0.08%-0.19%-0.03%
JPY0.18%-0.10%-0.04%0.10%-0.21%-0.26%0.00%
CAD0.15%-0.23%-0.14%-0.10%-0.27%-0.34%-0.18%
AUD0.48%0.01%0.08%0.21%0.27%-0.11%0.04%
NZD0.49%0.09%0.19%0.26%0.34%0.11%0.17%
CHF0.36%-0.02%0.03%-0.00%0.18%-0.04%-0.17%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-gbp-steadies-as-markets-weigh-eurozone-growth-and-uk-retail-sales-202509051209

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic bans Chinese-controlled firms and their overseas branches from its AI tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1207+2.72%
Comedian
BAN$0.09804-2.32%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 23:15
Partager
Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Sora Ventures announced plans to establish a $1 billion fund to support companies focusing on Bitcoin treasury assets in Asia. Continue Reading: Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here
SphereX
HERE$0.00029+20.83%
FUND
FUND$0.021--%
Sora
SORA$0.0003402+7.82%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 23:03
Partager
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,288.86-0.54%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

South Korea’s FSC Release Guidelines for Crypto Lending, Caps Interest at 20%

Cardano koers consolideert: cryptoanalisten richten vizier op $0,92 en $1,24